Moehe Outlines Career, Academic Opportunities Under QIA Scholarship

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) on Monday outlined the academic and career opportunities offered by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)'s Scholarship Program for high-achieving Qatari students pursuing studies in science and technology, as part of efforts to support promising national talent and prepare students for specialisations aligned with the needs and future priorities of the national economy.

At an information session organised by the ministry, students learned about the international universities participating in the programme, available fields of study, admission requirements and the academic and financial benefits offered to scholarship recipients. The session also covered career paths associated with these specialisations, helping students make informed decisions about their university studies and professional futures.

Assistant Director of the School and Student Affairs Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Fatima Yousuf al-Obaidli, said co-operation with national institutions is a key pillar in improving academic and career guidance services and expanding opportunities for students to explore fields of study suited to their abilities, interests and labour market needs.

She added that the ministry placed particular emphasis on encouraging students to plan their university pathways early and develop their language, personal and leadership skills to better prepare them to benefit from specialised scholarship programmes. She also underscored the importance of such partnerships in preparing national talent capable of advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Executive Director, Human Capital at QIA, Amna Ahmed al-Mazroei, said investing in Qatari youth was a strategic priority in preparing a generation equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to contribute effectively to the economic and investment sectors. Choosing a university major, she added, was a pivotal decision that required an understanding of available opportunities and the demands of study and employment.

Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Horr, the authority's treasury director, gave a presentation on QIA's establishment in 2005 and its role in managing the state's investments and growing its wealth through a diversified investment portfolio designed to generate sustainable returns and preserve financial resources for future generations.

Maryam al-Hammadi, a talent development officer at QIA, outlined the programme's eligibility criteria. She said it is open to Qatari students enrolled in their final year of secondary school who achieved an academic average of at least 90 percent. International Baccalaureate and A-level results would be converted into approved percentage equivalents.

She added that applicants must also achieve an IELTS score of at least 6.5, with no individual skill score below 5. The test must have been taken within the previous 24 months. Applicants are additionally required to secure an unconditional offer for full-time undergraduate study at an approved university in an approved field of study. Other required documents include a national service clearance certificate for male students and a salary or pension certificate for a parent or guardian. The scholarship covers tuition and registration fees and health insurance. It also provides monthly stipends, annual air tickets and academic excellence awards, as well as professional training and development opportunities and guidance and follow-up services throughout the course of study.

Al-Hammadi said the programme would be rolled out in three phases. The first began in September 2026 and includes the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with five scholarship recipients targeted.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in September 2027, with five students to be sent to Tsinghua University and Peking University in China. The third phase will begin in September 2028 and include the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University, with 10 scholarship places allocated.

The programme focuses on four main fields: accounting and finance, computer science, economics, and data science. These disciplines were selected for their relevance to the investment sector and broader economic and technological changes.

Al-Hammadi said the programme's gradual expansion would allow the authority to assess its outcomes, develop its university partnerships and monitor scholarship recipients' academic progress, helping prepare qualified Qatari professionals with the skills needed to contribute to sustainable economic development.

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