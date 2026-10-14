13 People, Mostly Children, Drown After Boat Capsizes In India

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A boat capsized in India's eastern state of Bihar, drowning 13 people, most of them children, police said, while six aboard were rescued.

The district magistrate of Vaishali Varsha Singh in Bihar state said all the victims were children under the age of 15, noting that the boat was carrying between 15-20 people.

Six children had been rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, while rescue teams continued search operations at the scene, she added.

Bihar India boat capsized in India