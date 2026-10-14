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Saudi Arabia Sends Out Warning In Riyadh, Al-Kharj

Saudi Arabia Sends Out Warning In Riyadh, Al-Kharj


Date: 2026-10-14 04:03:11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Saudi Arabia Civil Defence has issued a warning through its National Early Warning Platform in Al-Kharj Governorate and Riyadh City.

The warning alerts of potential dangers and urges public to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. It also instructs them to remain indoors and stay away from windows, glass facade and balconies.

Within moments, it later issued another message saying that the danger had passed.

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The Peninsula

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