Saudi Arabia Sends Out Warning In Riyadh, Al-Kharj
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi Arabia Civil Defence has issued a warning through its National Early Warning Platform in Al-Kharj Governorate and Riyadh City.
The warning alerts of potential dangers and urges public to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. It also instructs them to remain indoors and stay away from windows, glass facade and balconies.
Within moments, it later issued another message saying that the danger had passed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment