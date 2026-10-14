GCCL: Qatar SC Fight Back To Hold Al Zawraa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC began their Gulf Club Champions League (GCCL) campaign with a 1-1 draw against Iraq's Al Zawraa at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Al Zawraa took the lead through Mohamed Sherif in the 21st minute, but Yohan Boli restored parity for Qatar SC deep into first-half stoppage time.

Qatar SC started on the front foot but fell behind after Al Zawraa were awarded a penalty. Hassan Abdul Karim's spot-kick struck the post, and Sherif reacted quickest to the rebound to put the Iraqi side in front.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser and were rewarded in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the first half. Faiz Suleimani delivered a corner into the box, and Joao Pedro's powerful effort was parried by the goalkeeper, allowing Boli to pounce on the rebound and level the score.

Qatar SC continued to push for a winner after the break, with Pedro coming close in the 72nd minute.

The forward unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, but his effort narrowly missed the post.

Neither side could find a decisive goal in the closing stages as the teams shared the points in their opening fixture. The result marked the start of Qatar SC's campaign under new coach Rashid al-Kubaisi, who was appointed on

Monday after the club parted ways with Spanish coach Marquez Lopez by mutual consent following a disappointing start to their Qatar Stars League campaign.

Qatar SC, who are languishing in 11th place in Qatar Stars league with two points from five matches, are looking to use the regional competition to revive their fortunes.

The third edition of the Gulf Club Champions League features 12 clubs divided into three groups of four.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Organised by the Gulf Football Federation, the tournament forms part of the federation's ongoing efforts to strengthen competition among Gulf clubs and further develop club competitions across the region.

Today, Qatar's Al Duhail will host Oman's Al Shabab at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals, which will be played over two legs.