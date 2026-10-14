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Oil Prices Climb As Traders Weigh Supply Risks

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Weigh Supply Risks


Date: 2026-10-14 04:03:10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders weighed supply risks due to the conflict in the region, in addition to expectations of increased Russian diesel exports.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.8%, to $106.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 80 cents, or 0.9%, to $94.94.

Brent fell 0.9% on Tuesday, while WTI rose 0.4%

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The Peninsula

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