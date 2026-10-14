Al Karanah Records Highest Rainfall In Qatar On October 13

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Various parts of Qatar received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, October 13, with the Al Karanah weather station recording the highest rainfall.

The Qatar Meteorology Department said in a social media post adding that Al Karanah, located southwest of Doha, recorded 10.7mm rainfall.

"Al Karanah reached the highest rainfall with precipitation reaching 10.7mm, while Bayd Al Qa'a station recorded 6.3mm," it said.

The department forecast that inshore weather on Wednesday would be hazy to misty at first, with some clouds and a chance of local rain clouds developing later in the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.