QFFD, QRCS Proceed With Land Relief Convoys To Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of their ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Sudan, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have delivered 10 truckloads of life-saving medications and other medical supplies to Sudan's National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF).

With this latest batch, the total number of deployed relief aid trucks is up to 31, with more trucks to follow within days as per the project's plan. The handover ceremony was attended by HE Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Sudan's Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr. Badr Al-Din Al-Jazouli, Director-General of NMSF, MoH officials, and QRCS's field personnel.

Dr. Moataz Al-Tayeb, programme manager at QRCS's representation office in Sudan, explained that the new shipment was phase two of the land relief convoys programme, following phase-one's 21 trucks.

According to him, effective coordination with MoH and NMSF helped accelerate the delivery of medical aid.

Dr. Babiker commended the nonstop Qatari humanitarian and medical support given by QFFD and QRCS. He revealed the arrival of over 100 aid containers since the onset of the current humanitarian crisis, along with medical shipments and significant contributions to recovery and reconstruction initiatives.

This joint intervention demonstrates the strong, strategic humanitarian partnership between QFFD and QRCS, as well as their firm commitment to responding to humanitarian emergencies and alleviating the suffering of affected people.

In Sudan, they are working closely together to ensure sustained health care services and a more resilient health system.