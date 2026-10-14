Ministry Of Labour Organises Awareness Seminars On Physical Hazards In Workplace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to achieve the objectives of its strategy to enhance occupational safety and health and raise awareness of the legislation and requirements governing the labour market, the Ministry of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department, organised awareness seminars on physical hazards in the workplace in cooperation with a number of companies.

The seminars targeted occupational safety and health officers and employer representatives from various sectors.

The seminars aimed to raise awareness of the physical hazards that workers may encounter in the workplace and explain their effects on workers' health and safety. They also highlighted the importance of complying with relevant national legislation and occupational standards, helping to reduce occupational injuries and diseases and improve the working environment.

During the seminars, specialists addressed a range of topics relating to physical hazards in the workplace, including noise, vibrations, high and low temperatures, inadequate lighting and radiation. They also reviewed key preventive practices to reduce these hazards and protect workers from their adverse effects.

In addition, the seminars covered the legislative and legal frameworks governing occupational safety and health, as well as the duties and responsibilities of employers and workers in ensuring compliance with safety requirements and providing a safe and healthy working environment.

The seminars saw active participation, with attendees raising questions and discussing challenges associated with implementing occupational safety and health requirements across different workplaces. Participants also exchanged expertise and practical experience in identifying and assessing occupational hazards, developing preventive measures and strengthening compliance with approved standards Ministry of Labour emphasised that these seminars form part of its ongoing awareness programmes aimed at promoting a culture of occupational safety and health and embedding preventive practices in the workplace.

These efforts seek to ensure safe and sustainable working environments while strengthening establishments' ability to protect the workforce and improve productivity and efficiency.