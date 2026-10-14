QC Talks, Lusail Museum Conversations To Present 'Painting Like A Man: Women Artists Of Ottoman Empire'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QC Talks continues its Fall/Winter season with a new session of Lusail Museum Conversations. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Dr. Gizem Tongo of Lusail Museum and the University of Oxford will lecture on Painting“Like a Man”: Orientalism and Women Artists in the Late Ottoman Empire at Georgetown University in Qatar.

The event speaks to Lusail Museum and GU-Q's shared commitment to cross-cultural, public dialogue, aligned with the spirit of QC Talks, which brings artists, thinkers, innovators, policymakers and audiences together around the ideas shaping our world: a space for exchange where disciplines meet, perspectives are tested and new connections are made.

At the centre of the lecture is Mihri, born in Istanbul in 1885 and trained in Paris at the École des Beaux-Arts, who became a leading portraitist of the late Ottoman art world. On her return to Istanbul, she played a central role in founding the Academy of Fine Arts for Women in 1914, serving as both instructor and director. In 1911, a Louvre curator praised her as an artist who painted“like a man”, a compliment long paid to women painters that were perceived to equate artistic authority with a“masculine” temperament. Mihri, however, saw her portraiture as an endless apprenticeship, set apart from history painting and Orientalist representation, genres that demanded resources, access and social authority denied to women.

Drawing on archival sources and a rich visual corpus, Dr Tongo will situate Mihri's career, alongside those of her women peers, within debates on Orientalism, aesthetic hierarchies and artistic agency, showing how women artists navigated, confronted and at times transformed the constraints that shaped their practice.

Dr. Gizem Tongo is a Research Associate at the Khalili Research Centre, University of Oxford, where she completed her doctorate. Her research focuses on nineteenth- and twentieth-century art and cultural history, particularly the late Ottoman Empire and the Greater War period (1914–1923). She has co-curated two exhibitions and taught at Oxford, Middle East Technical University, Hacettepe University and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The lecture takes place on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 5.30pm to 7pm in the Faculty Conference Room at Georgetown University in Qatar, Education City.