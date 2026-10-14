RACA, Saudi Arabia's National Centre For Non-Profit Sector Development Discuss Boosting Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) discussed with a delegation from the National Centre for Non-Profit Sector Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia several topics of mutual interest, alongside opportunities to enhance coordination between both sides and benefit from their experiences in regulating charitable and humanitarian work and boosting its community impact.

The two-day visit included a series of specialized meetings held by the relevant departments at the Authority, during which the delegation was briefed on its experience in regulating the charitable and humanitarian sector and improving its performance. Additionally, they reviewed the Authority's strategy 2025-2030 and the Strategy for Charitable and Humanitarian Work in the State of Qatar 2025-2030.

The meetings also discussed the methodology of the World Giving Index 2025, Qatar's ranking in it, the role of regulatory bodies in strengthening trust in the non-profit sector and supporting its sustainability, and the exchange of experiences in supervision, control, fundraising regulation, and compliance, alongside ways to benefit from international indicators and reports related to the non-profit sector, primarily the Index, to support the continuous development of policies and practices and enhance the sector's impact on sustainable development.

The program also featured an overview of the Authority's digital transformation efforts and its major projects in this field, such as the services provided by the electronic portal and the internal aid coordination platform (Sanadi), as well as a discussion on the role of data and performance measurement in improving services and achieving strategic goals.

This visit reflects the importance of communication between peer institutions in the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing to benefiting from related experiences and practices in charitable and humanitarian work and maximizing its impact.