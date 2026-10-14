Antares To Appear Near Crescent Moon Over Qatar Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Residents and skywatchers in Qatar will have the opportunity to observe the red supergiant star Antares near the crescent moon on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In a social media post, Qatar Calendar House said the star would appear close to the waxing crescent Moon of Jumada Al-Awwal, allowing the two celestial objects to be seen together with the naked eye.

They will be visible above the southwestern horizon after sunset until the moon sets at 7:26pm.