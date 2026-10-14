Azerbaijan Clears Mines In Karabakh At World's Fastest Pace

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh are proceeding at the fastest pace in the world, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, said at the opening ceremony of the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, currently, more than 40,000 former internally displaced persons have settled in Karabakh, and a total of nearly 100,000 people live, work, and study in the region. This demonstrates that Karabakh has become an attractive destination not only for former internally displaced persons but for all Azerbaijanis.

He noted that the restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh represent an experience that can serve as a model for other countries internationally.

According to Hajiyev, the situation in the territories liberated from occupation went beyond the mere rendering of infrastructure, land, and the natural environment completely unusable; the reality was far more severe.

The chairman pointed out that the restoration of Karabakh began with clearing the territories of mines prior to any construction or reconstruction work. This deadly legacy significantly complicated the tasks facing the state.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan's decision to clear the territories of mines and subsequently launch reconstruction efforts using its own resources, and with virtually no support from the international community, serves as an example for other countries.

"Mine clearance operations in Karabakh are currently proceeding at the fastest pace in the world," Hajiyev said, noting that this conclusion isn't merely a subjective opinion but is substantiated by statistical data. He added that the Karabakh Revival Fund commissioned a film dedicated to the landmine issue, taking into account the head of state's focus on the problem and the policies being implemented to address it. The film was recently presented at an international conference on landmines.

According to Hajiyev, the film reflects not only Azerbaijan's experience but also the history and experiences of Laos, Colombia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, countries that have also faced the challenge of landmines.

He said that the film successfully showcased to an international audience the work being done in Azerbaijan in this area under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that comparisons with the experiences of other countries more clearly highlight the determination Azerbaijan has demonstrated in resolving the landmine issue and the scale of the work undertaken.

The chairman also noted that Karabakh is no longer merely a vast construction site; it has become a region where people live and settle sustainably, and which holds appeal for investors.

He pointed out that, in addition to the resettlement of over 40,000 former internally displaced persons, the fact that nearly 100,000 people in total live, work, and study in the area demonstrates the region's growing appeal.

"Karabakh is now a highly attractive destination not only for former internally displaced persons but for all Azerbaijanis, and in my view, this represents the primary success," Hajiyev explained.

According to him, it would be incorrect to measure the success achieved in Karabakh solely by the number of former internally displaced persons returning to their native lands; the number of people settling, living, working, and studying in the region is also a key indicator of this success.

Hajiyev noted that the Karabakh Revival Fund supports this process in various ways. A special scholarship program is being implemented in collaboration with Karabakh University to support education.

He pointed out that the Karabakh Revival Fund was the first entity to support Karabakh University's scholarship program, an initiative that was subsequently joined by various private companies.

According to the head of the fund, 100 students are pursuing their studies with the Fund's support as of the current academic year, while hundreds of students in total are continuing their education at Karabakh University with the backing of various institutions and organizations. Hajiyev emphasized that following their liberation from occupation, Karabakh and East Zangezur have become attractive destinations for investment.

He noted that while the factor of patriotism played a major role in investors' decisions during the initial stage, economic interests began to gain significance in the subsequent period.

"The most sustainable investments are those driven not only by patriotism but also by economic interests," Hajiyev remarked.

He added that the Karabakh Revival Fund strives to support efforts aimed at making the region increasingly attractive to investors.

Hajiyev also touched upon the role of culture in the development of Karabakh. He noted that Shusha has served as Azerbaijan's cultural capital, and Karabakh has always played a vital cultural role in the life of the Azerbaijani state and people; today, the revitalized Karabakh continues to fulfill this role in a new form.

According to him, true revival and restoration aren't limited merely to the construction of concrete structures, cement works, infrastructure, and roads.

"It is people who bring infrastructure to life, and it's impossible to imagine people without culture," said Hajiyev.

He noted that while numerous new cities and infrastructure facilities have been created around the world, some have fallen into disuse following major events, becoming a heavy budgetary burden for the states that built them. Therefore, the development of people and their social and cultural lives is essential to ensuring the sustainable operation of infrastructure.

Hajiyev emphasized that the holding of various cultural events in Karabakh, foremost among them the Khari Bulbul Festival, revived on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, is a positive development. These events add special meaning and value to the lives of those who live, study, and work in the region.

He noted that the Karabakh Revival Fund is also pleased to support the implementation of cultural projects.

The chairman recalled that the organization already has several traditional cultural events, one of which is the "Karabakh Night" charity concert.

According to Hajiyev, the fund recently organized a magnificent concert in Lachin and gifted a grand piano to the city; a similar gift had previously been presented to Shusha city.

He said that the number of cultural projects implemented in Karabakh should at least match the number of construction projects.

Hajiyev remarked that while it's possible to speak at length about the environmental and construction projects, new urban planning and management models, and various other initiatives being implemented in Karabakh, the exhibition stands themselves offer ample opportunity to see these efforts firsthand.

He thanked everyone who showed interest in the exhibition and wished the organizers success in the years to come.

Hajiyev added that this exhibition should continue to be held for as long as Karabakh exists. According to him, the name of the exhibition might be modified to some extent in the future, but the primary objective, presenting Karabakh to the public, must remain unchanged.