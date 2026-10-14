Zema Global And Satyield Bring Satellite-Based Crop Intelligence To Agricultural Commodity Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER and SACRAMENTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zema Global, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for companies engaged in the energy, commodities, and financial sectors, and SatYield, a provider of satellite-driven crop intelligence and forecasting, today announced a new partnership that will give agricultural commodity market participants access to SatYield's in-season crop yield and production analytics through the Zema Global Decisioning Infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Zema Global customers will be able to access SatYield data and analytical products covering the U.S. and Brazil, including yield forecasts, production forecasts, planted and harvested area estimates, condition indicators, growth stage and phenology, harvest progress, weather impact indicators, historical time series and backtesting data, as well as supporting metadata and documentation.

Agricultural commodity markets can move significantly between traditional reporting points as weather, crop conditions, and production expectations evolve. By adding SatYield's in-season crop intelligence to the Zema Global Decisioning Infrastructure, market participants can assess those developments alongside established market, weather, and supply-and-demand data. For existing Zema customers, SatYield adds an independent view of how crops are actually developing, synchronized within the organized, decision-ready data environment they already know and use.

SatYield's analytics combines satellite observations with biophysical crop modelling to provide in-season intelligence on crop development and production. By providing additional visibility into changes in crop conditions and potential yields during the growing season, the data can help market participants assess emerging supply dynamics as conditions develop.

"Commodity markets do not need more data. They need earlier, independent signals that help them understand how physical supply is changing before it becomes market consensus," said Gabby Nizri, Co-Founder and CEO of SatYield. "SatYield brings the physical crop signal, while Zema makes it decision-ready by synchronizing it with the market, weather, and fundamental data customers already use."

By bringing SatYield's data into Zema Global's Decisioning Infrastructure, customers can connect SatYield's independent physical crop intelligence with the market and fundamental datasets already used in their decision-making models, including USDA and WASDE reports, weather, exchange data, and broader supply-and-demand intelligence.

The partnership is particularly relevant for hedge funds and agricultural commodity traders active in markets including soy and corn, as well as energy market participants seeking greater visibility into yields and production dynamics relevant to biofuels.

SatYield's data can support use cases including forecasting production, assessing regional conditions, informing market analysis, trading strategies, and risk management by analyzing the impact of weather on productivity and incorporating in-season intelligence into broader supply-and-demand analysis.

“SatYield brings an innovative source of crop intelligence to the market,” said Eric Steimel, Chief Data Officer at Zema Global.“Through the Zema Global Decisioning Infrastructure, customers can bring that signal into a decision-ready data foundation and make faster, more informed decisions as markets become more complex.”

SatYield has demonstrated the ability to identify meaningful changes in acreage, yield and production during the growing season, providing an independent forward-looking signal as crop conditions evolve and ahead of final official estimates.

About Zema Global

Zema Global helps companies gain a Decisioning Advantage in an increasingly complex and fast-paced energy economy. Powered by Zema Global's Decisioning Infrastructure, companies can confidently harness and shape higher volumes of trusted, decision-ready data by building stronger curves and benefiting from continuous analytics. Our customers can dynamically evaluate liquidity, positions, market risk, and asset valuations, as well as manage a portfolio of multi-class assets.

With a commitment to innovation and client success, Zema Global delivers value to a global client base that includes leading companies engaged in the energy, commodities, and financial sectors.

About SatYield

SatYield is a satellite-driven crop intelligence company providing independent, in-season intelligence on agricultural production. Its technology combines Earth observation, AI, and biophysical crop modeling to estimate acreage, yield, production, crop condition, and harvest progress throughout the growing season. SatYield serves commodity traders, financial institutions, agricultural companies, and risk managers seeking earlier visibility into changes in physical crop supply. Learn more at .

Media contacts

Zema Global

James Fahy

Account Director, Aspectus Group

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+44 7722 478906

SatYield



Gabby Nizri

Co-Founder & CEO

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at