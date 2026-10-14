Classiq And Freeya Mind Campus Partner To Establish A Quantum Applications Hub In Romania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-year agreement will establish the largest quantum applications hub in the region and one of the largest in the EU

IAȘI, Romania, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq, a leading quantum computing software company, and FreeYa Mind Campus by S.C. Extensive Network SRL today announced a strategic commercial agreement to build quantum application development, education, enterprise and national capabilities at the campus's hardware-enabled Quantum AI center in Iași, Romania.

Under the agreement, FreeYa Mind Campus will offer access to Classiq's enterprise-grade quantum software platform, both on campus and across the Romanian ecosystem. The platform brings together Classiq's agentic AI interfaces, Qmod high-level modeling language, circuit synthesis and hardware-aware execution, helping researchers and enterprise teams design optimized quantum applications faster.

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The center was developed to provide on-campus access to quantum hardware, including an IBM Quantum System Two. It is now adding Classiq's software, expertise and training to further develop and scale quantum innovation and industrial applications.

The initiative will draw on FreeYa Mind Campus's network of enterprises, research institutions, public-sector organizations and academic partners, including more than 12 partner universities. It will also be open to government organizations and participants in European Union-funded programs.

Classiq will also provide an enhanced training layer for the center, spanning introductory quantum curricula, high-level modeling and advanced algorithm design. Working with the campus team, Classiq will connect quantum innovation to real-world industry applications. The campus will offer university curriculum materials, practitioner training, enterprise onboarding, advanced application development and Classiq certification resources. To support customer engagement, project execution and application delivery, Classiq will establish its Romania regional headquarters at the campus.

By combining Classiq's software engineering platform and education with FreeYa Mind Campus's quantum infrastructure, the partnership strengthens the Romanian and wider European quantum ecosystems, developing the skills, workflows and applications needed to put that infrastructure to effective use.

“Europe's quantum ambitions depend on pairing powerful software with advanced hardware. Building on the success of FreeYa Mind Campus, we are bringing those elements together, and Classiq will provide the scalable software foundation that lets universities, enterprises and public institutions develop quantum applications,” said Regev Yativ, CRO at Classiq.“This partnership fast-tracks ecosystem training and establishes a clear path from business and research problems to executable quantum solutions.”

“FreeYa Mind Campus is being built as a focal point for advanced infrastructure, academic expertise and industry demand,” said Cristian Berariu, founder and CEO of FreeYa Mind Campus.“Our partnership with Classiq will connect on-campus and cloud quantum hardware with a leading application-development and education environment that can serve universities, businesses and public institutions. This will help Romania build lasting quantum capability and contribute to Europe's broader technology goals. I am confident that our collaboration with Classiq will benefit the entire region and boost talent in Romania.”

The agreement builds on Classiq's momentum with organizations establishing large-scale quantum hardware and software centers, application hubs and localized technology infrastructure. It follows Classiq's partnership with TEA TEK to establish a quantum computing hub in Naples and its work with QAI on Korea's first-of-its-kind local Quantum-as-a-Service offering.

Together, the initiative allows the campus to support its own hardware strategy while introducing a model for building quantum capability. Hardware provides the computational infrastructure, while Classiq's software layer enables researchers, domain experts and developers to learn, build, optimize and execute applications on it.

The partnership reinforces Classiq's role as a software partner of choice for organizations building quantum centers of excellence and application hubs. It also cements FreeYa Mind Campus's position as a leading end-to-end quantum hub in the region, with a complete offering that supports education, research, enterprise projects and public-sector programs alongside quantum hardware.

About FreeYa Mind Campus by S.C. Extensive Network SRL

Located in Iași, Romania, FreeYa Mind Campus is a dedicated educational and research hub designed to bridge formal academic training with high-demand industry capabilities. By cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of scientists, university partnerships, and tech startups, FreeYa Mind Campus provides direct access to modern research tools, including quantum computing and AI, and high-standard training in emerging scientific disciplines. .

About Classiq

Classiq, a leading quantum computing software company, provides enterprise-grade technology that makes it practical to develop scalable, efficient quantum applications. Used by dozens of global enterprises, the Classiq platform combines AI agents, a high-level quantum programming language and design automation to accelerate the development of optimized, hardware-ready quantum software. The platform also supports hardware benchmarking, cost and performance optimization, and execution at scale of quantum solutions.

Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech' award winner, is backed by leading global investors and collaborates with quantum cloud providers, hyperscalers and quantum hardware companies. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the GitHub repositor and to learn more.

Media Contact:

‍Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

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FreeYa Mind Campus

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