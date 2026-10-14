Yamamoto Motor Corporation Introduces VOGE Experience Centre To Sri Lankan Riders.

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Yamamoto Motor Corporation has opened a VOGE motorcycle experience centre in Bambalapitiya, offering product displays, customer assistance and after-sales support for Sri Lankan riders.

The company, which identifies itself as VOGE's authorised local agent, announced the opening in a statement dated 9 October. The facility is intended to give prospective buyers a place to examine the motorcycles and their features before making purchasing decisions.

Among the models highlighted is the VOGE R 125 S. Yamamoto lists a 124.8cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine, electronic fuel injection and a six-speed gearbox among its specifications.

The stated equipment includes a seven-inch colour LED instrument display, full LED lighting and a front camera. The motorcycle also has disc brakes with dual-channel anti-lock braking, upside-down front suspension and a rear single-shock system, according to the distributor.

The centre combines the showroom function with customer guidance and support after purchase. Yamamoto presents the investment as part of its plans to expand VOGE's presence in Sri Lanka.

Chief executive Rajeev Chandrakumar linked the opening to providing access to international motorcycle brands and supporting customers throughout ownership.

The company describes VOGE as having entered international markets in 2018 and developed a presence across Europe, Asia, Latin America and other regions.

Its announcement reports global sales of 106,389 motorcycles in 2025 and 92,237 units by the end of July 2026. Yamamoto attributes a 43.2 per cent year-on-year increase to the latter period and refers to manufacturing expertise and technical cooperation associated with BMW.

Those figures form part of the distributor's account of the brand's international growth.

For local customers, the Bambalapitiya facility brings the model displays and service-related assistance into a dedicated location. Yamamoto identifies product access, technical support and longer-term customer assistance as the principal functions of the new centre.