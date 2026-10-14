SLT-MOBITEL Launches 'SMART AI' South Asia's First AI Token Credit Based Platform

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLT-MOBITEL has launched SMART AI, a platform offering access to artificial-intelligence tools through purchased token credits, with Sinhala and Tamil-oriented features.

Under the company's announced pricing, 10,000 token credits cost Rs.749. New users receive 1,000 free token credits when they register.

The service is aimed at students, creators, entrepreneurs and businesses. SLT-MOBITEL presents the credit system as an alternative to maintaining separate accounts and paid subscriptions across multiple global AI services.

The platform forms part of the operator's digital transformation programme. Its stated purpose is to reduce the financial and technical barriers associated with using paid artificial-intelligence tools and encourage more people to experiment with them.

SLT-MOBITEL links the service to its connectivity infrastructure and describes it as accessible through a mobile connection. The local-language experience is intended to help users engage with AI in languages familiar to them.

The operator expects the platform to support productivity and content creation. These are the company's intended outcomes rather than independently measured results.