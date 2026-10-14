Navy Commander Attends Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium In Italy

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando attended the 15th edition of Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium, organised by the Italian Navy in Venice in Italy, on 6 and 7 October 2026.

The symposium was held at the Italian Navy's historic Arsenal in Venice under the theme“From Regional Waters to Global Influence: Generating Effects Across the Midland Seas of the World”.

Organised biennially by the Italian Navy since 1996, the symposium brings together heads of foreign navies, naval representatives, academics, industry representatives and scientific researchers to discuss maritime security and the role of regional maritime dynamics in shaping the global balance.

The sessions of the symposium aimed to present an analysis of the relevance and influence of regional dynamics on global balances and their relative implications within the maritime domain.

Thus, topics discussed included; 'Geopolitical Background: Global and Regional Dynamics in Comparison,' 'Pivotal Role of Cooperation among Regional Alliances as Security Providers,' 'Maritime Regional Security Complexes, Global Order and Sea-Based Flows – What Role for Navies?,' 'New Arctic Chessboard: Seapower, Resources and the Race for Connectivity,' 'Future-Proof Capabilities: A Naval Force Designed to Operate Across Oceans, Act Within Regions and Deliver Effects on the Ground,' 'Future Seas: Industrial Scale, Decisive Mass and Innovation – Securing the Maritime Domain' and 'Future-Proof Leadership: Preparing Maritime Commanders and Sailors for Complexity,'

Cooperation fostered through symposiums of this nature, which bring together a multitude of global maritime stakeholders, will enable the Sri Lanka Navy to respond collectively to maritime challenges, in pursuit of maintaining a safe, secure, prosperous and a stable ocean region.