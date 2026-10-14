The Secret Of The Moonstone To Debut At VIEW Conference In Italy

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan animated film The Secret of the Moonstone is scheduled for an English-language screening at VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, on 15 October.

The conference programme lists the screening from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cinema Massimo, introduced by Mogo Studios general manager Sachitha Kalingamudali. A separate production talk is scheduled for 10.15 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. on 16 October in the Binario3 venue. viewconferenc

VIEW runs from 12 to 16 October and brings together professionals working in animation, computer graphics, visual effects and digital technologies. Its programme includes talks, panels, workshops and screenings.

Mogo Studios describes the film's participation as an opportunity to present Sri Lankan animation and explain the work involved in establishing local feature-film production capabilities.

The film reimagines the folktale of Maha Dena Muttha and his five golayas in a futuristic Colombo, combining folklore, adventure and technology. The production team describes it as made entirely in Sri Lanka using local talent.

Pradeepa Jeevamanoharan produced the film, which was directed by Steve De La Zilwa, with Siobhan Manuelpillai and Dinura Ratnayake as assistant directors.

Kalingamudali's presentation is intended to examine the creative, technical and production challenges behind the project, alongside opportunities for developing Sri Lanka's animation sector and building international professional connections.

The team identifies the conference as a setting for sharing experience with filmmakers, animators and visual-effects specialists from other countries.

Jeevamanoharan presents the film as a starting point for further Sri Lankan animated productions. Manuelpillai's account of the work highlights learning during production and the challenges of operating within time and budget constraints.

Mogo Studios and Academy also hope to develop continuing links with VIEW through professional-development activities and knowledge exchange. The proposed collaboration is an aspiration to support the country's animation and visual-effects industries beyond this conference appearance.