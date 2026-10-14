Dr Maryam Al Matrooshi Introduces The Coreprint Method To Help Readers Build A Balanced Life

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The CorePrint MethodTM: Design the Life You Were Meant to Live is now available worldwide. Written by physician and healthcare leader Dr Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi, the book is available in print, digital, and audiobook formats through retailers including Amazon and a network of international distribution partners.Readers can purchase The CorePrint MethodTM on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions. The book is also being distributed through major online bookstores, ebook platforms, audiobook platforms, local bookstores, and international partners.Inside the BookThe CorePrint MethodTM invites readers to take a closer look at five important areas of their lives: the Spiritual, Emotional, Physical, Mental, and Social. The book includes guided self-reflection, questions, practical exercises, and illustrations that help readers understand where they are today, recognize areas that may need more attention, and make meaningful changes over time.The book is designed as something readers can return to at different stages of life. Dr Al Matrooshi describes this as an important part of the book's purpose.“You cannot change your future until you understand your CorePrint,” she says, referring to the personal blueprint that helps shape the way each person lives, thinks, connects, and makes decisions.Dr Al Matrooshi structured the book around five pillars: Spiritual, Emotional, Physical, Mental, and Social.Spiritual chapters focus on faith and gratitude. Emotional chapters cover healing, self-worth, and relationships. Physical chapters address health and daily habits. Mental chapters examine decision-making, discipline, and stress management. Social chapters look at the relationships and environments that shape a person's future.The book connects each challenge to one of the five pillars and offers exercises aimed at that specific area.“Your life is only as strong as its weakest foundation,” Dr. Al Matrooshi says while describing it as the book's central message.Dr Al Matrooshi says the book's inspiration came from years of observing that professional success does not always translate into personal balance or fulfilment. Throughout her career as a physician, radiologist, and healthcare leader, she encountered people who had achieved significant success in one part of their lives while struggling in another.“Success means little if the foundations beneath it are weak,” she says.She hopes readers will use the book not simply as something to finish, but as a resource they can return to whenever they are facing a new chapter, difficult decision, or period of change.“The strongest life is not the busiest one; it is the most balanced,” she says.“Your life is designed one decision at a time.”From adults seeking greater purpose and balance, to professionals experiencing stress or burnout, to young adults beginning their journey into adulthood, this book will benefit readers at every stage. Written in clear and accessible language, the book is designed to speak to readers at different stages of life, from university students to senior executives.Dr Al Matrooshi is an Emirati physician, radiologist, and healthcare leader based in Dubai. She is recognized as the first and only female radiologist in the Middle East to specialize in forensic radiology. She founded the region's first Forensic Radiology Department at Dubai Police.With more than 20 years of experience, she has worked in healthcare, government, sports, and organizational leadership. She has led teams of more than 1,500 professionals and held several senior roles, including Head of the Dubai Police Radiology Department and Head of the Dubai Police Athletics Council. She also served as Vice President for Dubai of the UAE Sports for All Federation.Dr Al Matrooshi also introduced remote electronic radiology reporting and developed training programs approved by the Dubai Health Authority for healthcare professionals. She holds an MBBS and qualifications from the European Board of Radiology and Arab Board of Radiology.She is the founder and CEO of Nokba Management Company L.L.C. Her research covers drug addiction, depression screening, oral health, and thyroid screening. She has received the Commander-in-Chief First Rank Award and many other awards for her leadership and contributions.For Dr Al Matrooshi, the book is deeply personal. She describes writing it in part with her daughter in mind, hoping it can serve as a resource she can turn to during moments of uncertainty, change, or difficult decisions in the future. That same hope extends to readers everywhere.“Discipline is not punishment; it is the architecture of freedom,” she says.With the book now on shelves, Dr Al Matrooshi plans to continue developing the ideas introduced in The CorePrint MethodTM through keynote speaking engagements, workshops, coaching resources, digital learning tools, corporate wellbeing programs, and future publications.The goal is to give readers additional opportunities to take the ideas from the book and apply them to everyday life, at home, at work, in relationships, and during periods of personal change, rather than being limited to a single book, The CorePrint MethodTM is envisioned as the beginning of a wider conversation about balance, purpose, personal responsibility, and the choices that shape our lives.

Bracken Joseph

Gulf Publisher

+971 54 994 5073

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Dr Maryam Al Matrooshi Introduces The CorePrint Method to Help Readers Build a Balanced Life News Provided By Bracken Joseph, Gulf Publisher October 14, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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