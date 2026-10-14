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Examining Material Properties, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 14, 2026 - High-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheets are widely used in industrial applications that require chemical resistance, moisture resistance, impact performance and low-maintenance material solutions. From material handling and chemical processing to construction and outdoor infrastructure, industrial HDPE sheets are available in different grades, thicknesses, surface finishes and fabrication formats to meet varied operating requirements.This review profiles five China-based companies associated with industrial plastic sheets and related engineering plastic products: Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., Guangzhou UHMW-PE Co., Ltd., Changzhou Yubo Plastic Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hebei Peliou New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Wanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. Together, they represent different product categories and regional positions within China's engineering plastics supply chain.Industry ContextThe global HDPE market continues to serve a broad range of industrial and commercial applications. According to market research published by Virtue Market Research, the global HDPE market was valued at USD 84.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 126.86 billion by 2030. Within this market, industrial HDPE sheets are used in applications where material selection depends on factors such as chemical exposure, moisture, wear, impact loads, operating temperatures and fabrication requirements.Against this backdrop, the following company profiles outline their reported product offerings and relevant considerations for evaluating industrial HDPE sheet options.The Five Manufacturers in the 2026 Landscape1. Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. is an engineering plastics and rubber products manufacturer based in Tangyin County, Henan Province, China. Founded in 2001, the company operates a reported 40,000 m2 factory, employs 80 people and has an R&D team of 10 engineers. Its stated annual production capacity is 120,000 tons, with export business accounting for approximately 70% of sales. Reported export markets include North America, Western Europe, Central Europe, the Middle East, Oceania and Southeast Asia.Its product portfolio includes HDPE sheet, UHMWPE sheet, PP sheet, HDPE sandwich board, ground protection mats, plastic liners and wear-resistant sheets, as well as customised engineering plastic components. Reported processing capabilities include extrusion, moulding, cut-to-size services and CNC machining.The company's HDPE sheet line is identified by the model designation PE300. Published product specifications list a density range of 0.93–0.97 g/cm3, thicknesses from 1 mm to 100 mm, a maximum width of 2,500 mm and customised lengths. Standard formats include 1,000 × 2,000 mm, 1,220 × 2,440 mm (4 × 8 ft), 1,500 × 3,000 mm and 2,000 × 4,000 mm.These formats provide reference points for buyers sourcing a 4x8 HDPE Industrial Board or a 10mm HDPE Industrial Sheet. For custom projects, the availability of Custom Cut HDPE Sheet should be confirmed against the required dimensions, thickness tolerance and order quantity.Listed mechanical and thermal properties include tensile strength of at least 22 MPa, elongation at break of at least 300%, hardness of 60–68 Shore D, impact strength of at least 20 kJ/m2, a melting point of 130–140°C and a working temperature range of −60°C to +80°C. The company also reports water absorption below 0.01% over 24 hours and a coefficient of friction of 0.15–0.25.Surface options include smooth and anti-skid finishes, with diamond, orange peel and embossed textures. Available colours are listed as black, white, blue, green, yellow and custom colours. These options are relevant to buyers specifying a Black Industrial HDPE Sheet, a Colored HDPE Plastic Panel or an Orange Peel Textured HDPE Sheet. UV-stabilised grades and a food-grade option are also listed, although buyers should obtain the relevant grade documentation before using the material in regulated applications.The sheet is described as weldable, cuttable and suitable for CNC machining. ISO 9001 is listed in the product documentation. Buyers requiring a Waterproof HDPE Sheet, Anti-Corrosion HDPE Sheet, UV Resistant HDPE Sheet or Food Grade HDPE Sheet should confirm the formulation and compliance requirements for their intended application.Stated applications include chemical processing and water treatment, food and beverage processing, machinery manufacturing, industrial automation, marine and shipbuilding, construction, agriculture, outdoor furniture, playground equipment, signage, cold-chain facilities, packaging and material handling.The company also offers HDPE ground protection mats in 4 × 8 ft, 3 × 8 ft, 3 × 6 ft, 2 × 8 ft, 2 × 6 ft and 2 × 4 ft formats, with corresponding metric sizes ranging from 1,220 × 2,440 mm to 610 × 1,220 mm. Listed thicknesses are 12.7 mm, 15 mm and 20 mm. Surface configurations include diamond-cleat tread and flat oblong tread, with integrated hand holes and preformed connection holes.The company cites a load reference of up to 80–120 metric tons, depending on thickness, ground conditions, vehicle type and installation. Buyers evaluating an HDPE Ground Protection Mat should therefore confirm the load rating and installation conditions for the specific configuration rather than applying the maximum figure to every panel.2. Guangzhou UHMW-PE Co., Ltd.Guangzhou UHMW-PE Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based engineering plastics company associated with products including ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) sheets, HDPE sheets, polypropylene (PP) sheets, ground protection mats and machined plastic components. Its product categories serve a range of industrial applications where material durability, surface performance and dimensional requirements are important. Buyers evaluating HDPE and UHMWPE sheets for industrial use should confirm the specific material grade, manufacturing process, available dimensions and technical specifications for their intended application.3. Changzhou Yubo Plastic Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Changzhou Yubo Plastic Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is based in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, within the Yangtze River Delta manufacturing region. For buyers considering the company for industrial HDPE sheet procurement, key points to verify include its current product range, available thicknesses, dimensional tolerances, colour options and capacity for cut-to-size or machined products. These details help determine whether its plastic sheets and components are suitable for industrial equipment, protective surfaces and material handling applications.4. Hebei Peliou New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Hebei Peliou New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. develops and supplies polyethylene sheets and processed plastic products, including HDPE and UHMWPE sheets, engineering plastic components and ground protection mats. Its published portfolio includes HDPE sheets for engineering applications, wear-resistant boards, customised sizes and colours, and CNC-machined parts. These products may be relevant to buyers sourcing a Wear Resistant HDPE Plate or an HDPE Chute Lining Sheet. Buyers should confirm the polymer grade, thickness tolerance and relevant technical documentation for each application, particularly when the material is intended for conveying systems, mining equipment or industrial wear protection.5. Shanghai Wanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd.Shanghai Wanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a company associated with China's industrial plastics and new-materials supply sector. Before selecting it for industrial HDPE sheet procurement, buyers should verify its current product range, manufacturing arrangements and processing capabilities, including whether sheets are produced in-house or sourced from external manufacturing partners. Available dimensions, resin grades, minimum order quantities, cut-to-size services and export documentation are also important considerations when assessing whether its products meet specific industrial and international sourcing requirements.What Buyers Should Verify Before Selecting an Industrial HDPE Sheet SupplierA product name alone does not establish a material's suitability for a particular application. Buyers should compare the following attributes when evaluating industrial HDPE sheet suppliers.. Material grade and resin source: Confirm whether the product uses virgin resin or recycled feedstock. A Virgin HDPE Plastic Sheet and a Recycled Industrial HDPE Sheet may differ in consistency and mechanical performance. Recycled content and the applicable quality criteria should be documented.. Thickness and dimensions: Distinguish routine production sizes from maximum catalogue ranges. For example, a 10mm HDPE Industrial Sheet or a 4x8 HDPE Industrial Board should be specified with the required tolerances and dimensions.. Surface and colour: Smooth, diamond, orange peel and embossed finishes are configuration options. Confirm the requested finish, colour and any marking requirements in the purchase specification.. UV and environmental performance: A UV Resistant HDPE Sheet should be supported by information about its formulation or relevant testing. Outdoor use, marine exposure and chemical contact may require different grades.. Mechanical properties: For a Wear Resistant HDPE Plate, Impact Resistant HDPE Plate or Low Friction HDPE Board, request the relevant test data rather than relying solely on product descriptions.. Food-contact compliance: A Food Grade HDPE Sheet should be supported by the declarations and test reports required for the intended application and destination market.. Fabrication and delivery: Confirm whether the supplier offers cut-to-size sheets, CNC machining, drilling, welding or other processing services. These requirements determine whether the order will be delivered as stock material or a finished component.Market ImplicationsThe industrial HDPE sheet market covers a broad range of products, from general-purpose panels to application-specific liners and protective mats. As a result, supplier evaluation depends on more than product availability: material consistency, dimensional control, documented performance and fabrication capability also influence purchasing decisions.For importers, distributors and OEM buyers, a clear technical specification can reduce uncertainty during supplier qualification. Defining the resin grade, thickness, dimensions, surface finish, colour and application requirements also makes quotations from different suppliers easier to compare.The five companies in this review represent different points within China's engineering plastics supply landscape. Tangyin Sanyou publishes detailed HDPE sheet specifications alongside its broader engineering plastics portfolio. Guangzhou UHMW-PE and Hebei Peliou publish product information covering HDPE, UHMWPE and related engineered plastic products. For Changzhou Yubo and Shanghai Wanfeng, buyers should confirm current product and manufacturing details directly.OutlookIndustrial HDPE sheet demand is supported by applications in chemical and water treatment, construction, material handling, ground protection and fabricated engineering components. As buyers seek materials for increasingly specific operating conditions, product grade, dimensional consistency and application-related documentation will remain important parts of supplier qualification.Three procurement priorities stand out. First, buyers should distinguish standard production sizes from customised specifications. Second, functional requirements such as UV resistance, wear resistance, impact performance and food-contact compliance should be linked to the selected grade and supported by appropriate documentation. Third, recycled-content claims should be assessed alongside resin composition and product performance.Manufacturers that provide clear specifications, consistent production and reliable technical documentation can make the sourcing process more transparent. Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.'s published HDPE sheet data, including its 1–100 mm thickness range, maximum width of 2,500 mm, listed mechanical properties and surface options, provides a reference for evaluating requirements and comparing offers across the industrial HDPE sheet market.

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Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Industrial HDPE Sheet Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Material Applications News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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