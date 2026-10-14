Certes Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition highlights Certes' data-centric quantum-safe protection, helping organizations secure sensitive data now and prepare for future cryptographic change

- Paul German, CEO at CertesPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certes, a leader in data-centric security and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) industry, recognizing its innovative approach to protecting sensitive data and enabling organizations to adapt as cryptographic standards evolve.Following an independent evaluation of companies operating in the post-quantum cryptography market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Certes for its ability to address one of the biggest challenges facing organizations preparing for the quantum era: protecting sensitive information today while undertaking the complex, long-term process of migrating existing applications and infrastructure to quantum-resistant cryptography.As organizations prepare for the transition to PQC, many face the challenge of identifying vulnerable cryptography embedded across legacy applications, cloud environments and critical infrastructure. While cryptographic inventories, assessments and migration roadmaps are essential, completing the transition can take years. Meanwhile, the threat of harvest now, decrypt later means sensitive data intercepted today could potentially be decrypted by sufficiently powerful quantum computers in the future.Frost & Sullivan highlighted Certes' approach to addressing this gap by enabling organizations to introduce quantum-safe data protection without waiting for every application or infrastructure component to be upgraded.At the center of Certes' technology is its Cryptographic Abstraction Layer (CAL), which separates cryptographic protection from the underlying applications and infrastructure. This enables organizations to manage cryptographic policies and changes centrally, protecting data as it moves between systems while allowing existing applications and infrastructure to continue operating.Unlike approaches that depend on replacing embedded cryptography across individual infrastructure, Certes enables organizations to introduce quantum-safe protection alongside their existing technology investments. Its patented Layer 4 payload protection preserves network headers, allowing routing, monitoring and other network services to continue functioning without requiring applications to be rewritten or networks redesigned.Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, commented:“Certes stands out in the emerging post-quantum security market through its focus on protecting data independently of the applications and infrastructure around it. Its combination of cryptographic abstraction, crypto-agility and centralized policy enforcement provides organizations with a practical way to reduce near-term quantum risk while navigating what will inevitably be a complex, multi-year migration. Particularly compelling is the ability to extend quantum-safe protection across legacy, hybrid-cloud and other difficult-to-modernize environments without requiring wholesale technology replacement. This positions Certes strongly as enterprises move from PQC assessment and discovery towards practical protection and implementation.”Paul German, CEO at Certes, said: "The next cryptographic revolution could arrive before many organizations have finished implementing the last one. Post-quantum cryptography is only the beginning. As AI and quantum technologies advance, cryptographic change will accelerate, and organizations cannot afford to rebuild their applications, networks and security infrastructure every time it happens. The traditional approach is too slow, too expensive and too complex to keep pace. Unless we fundamentally change how cryptography is deployed and managed, organizations will find themselves permanently behind the curve.At Certes, we're changing that equation by separating cryptographic protection from the infrastructure it protects. Because in a world where cryptography must constantly evolve, the ability to change it without changing everything else isn't a luxury. It's a necessity. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates what we've been saying for years: protect the data, not just the infrastructure around it. That is how businesses reduce risk today and stay ready for whatever comes next.”To view the full report, visit:

Lara Joseph

Eskenzi PR

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Certes Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition News Provided By Eskenzi PR October 14, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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