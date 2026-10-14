CJP Receiving Funds From US: American Singer Mary Millben Claims Foreign Plot Behind Delhi Stir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday made an explosive claim about the Delhi protests, alleging that the recently formed political satirical outfit Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was being funded by“select donors” from the United States.

Her assertions come amid growing murmurs of foreign conspiracy behind the demonstrations by the CJP and opposition parties, to remove the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged electoral roll tampering and 'arbitrary' SIR exercise.

Without naming CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Mary Millben also explained the modus operandi of such US-based donors to ignite chaos and unrest in the nations they want to target.

“These select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she said in a post on X.

She, however, added that such plots have largely failed, but they do impact the development and governance of the respective nation.

Notably, Abhijeet Dipke is a graduate from Boston University in the US and shifted base to India after his satirical taunt at the ruling BJP dispensation took social media by storm, with crores of netizens showing overwhelming support on Instagram.

The American singer also expressed support for the Modi government and made an appeal to Indian nationals to speak out and foil any attempts by foreign forces to disrupt governance in India.

“This is not the time to be silent,” she stated in the post, while urging the young patriots to rise to the occasion.

Millben, known for her patriotic performances, came into the spotlight during India's 75th Independence Day celebrations in 2022. A year later, she performed India's national anthem during PM Modi's visit to the US.

Further, calling for a counter-movement, the singer also appealed to the young voices to rise and organise peacefully to defeat the disruptive forces.

“It is time for a new voice in India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party. There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she said in the post.