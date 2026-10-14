Gauahar Khan Says Salman Khan's Support For Qazi Has Gone To His Head, Calls Him Out For Spitting In Scout's Ear

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has criticised Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi for his behaviour towards fellow contestant Scout.

The actress stated that according to her, Salman Khan's support for him may have gone to his head. The actress took to social media to call out Qazi for spitting in Scout's ear and making unnecessary remarks, expressing hope that Salman would address his behaviour during the upcoming weekend episode.

Sharing her views, Gauahar said,“What happens is, when you are praised a lot, then many times, the fear is that you might get hit on the head. Right? And in my first week, I said that I really hope that Kazi doesn't do something wrong or he doesn't go the wrong way. And, he did.”

“According to me, spitting in his ear or boasting about him was very wrong. And, I really hope, for Qazi's sake, that on this weekend, Salman, definitely, definitely, tells him that somewhere or the other, his joke is going a little over the top. And, it will start getting monotonous and a little irritating. So, it's not cool what he did with Scout.”

In another social media post, Gauahar praised Mahhi Vij for standing up for her friend Gullu Gullu during a heated confrontation with Nakuul.

The altercation reportedly began after Nakuul told Scout about Qazi allegedly boasting about spitting in his ear and making remarks about him.

Scout and Young reacted to the information, while Nakuul later explained that he had overheard Qazi's comments.

When Gullu asked Nakuul not to fuel the situation, the exchange escalated, with Nakuul allegedly charging towards Gullu and the two getting into a physical scuffle.

Mahhi intervened in defence of her friend and was seen confronting Nakuul, raising her voice and hitting him on the back as he moved towards Gullu.

–IANS

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