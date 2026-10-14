Cycls Launches Specialized AI Agents For The Saudi Market

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cycls, a Saudi AI platform, has introduced a team of specialized AI agents designed to help individuals and businesses across Saudi Arabia streamline daily operations and accomplish tasks more efficiently. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AI no longer just answers questions and makes suggestions. It now executes complete tasks: researching, gathering information, analyzing, and delivering ready-to-use outputs. This is where

Cycls offers an experience that goes beyond traditional AI conversation. Instead of just receiving an answer, users can assign agents multi-step tasks: researching, browsing, analyzing, organizing information, and preparing final outputs.

Founded in 2021 by engineers Mohammed Alrujayi and Mohammed Alogayyil, Cycls has delivered specialized AI projects for government, private, and non-profit sectors. This experience now powers a growing family of intelligent agents built for diverse needs, with deep understanding of the Saudi context and local market requirements.

Cycls has also built sovereign cloud infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, giving individuals and organizations direct access to AI with models and data hosted inside the Kingdom.

Super is the versatile agent you can rely on for diverse tasks requiring research, browsing, analysis, and file creation.

For example, a founder might ask Super to prepare a preliminary study for a new market. The agent searches for relevant information, gathers and compares data, then organizes findings into a report or presentation that helps the founder understand the market and make informed decisions. Super also handles files, analyzes data, and prepares documents, presentations, and dashboards, while connecting to supported systems and data sources, allowing users to complete multiple stages of work through a single experience.

The experience extends beyond the current task: Cycls saves and organizes information within workspaces, making it accessible and reusable for future tasks.

Legal work can be slow. Reviewing a contract or researching a statute often means navigating multiple laws, regulations, and official sources. This is where Haseef comes in, the AI agent specializing in Saudi law, helping users research legislation, regulations, decisions, and judicial precedents, understand legal texts, and draft and review documents.

A business owner might upload a commercial contract and ask which clauses deserve closer attention or what legal requirements apply to a particular provision. Haseef can analyze the wording, explain the points that warrant review, and refer the user to relevant legal sources.

It also drafts contracts, agreements, policies, and legal memoranda, organizing associated information and references, serving as a support tool for professionals and individuals alike, while professional review remains essential depending on the matter.

From concept to content, design, and distribution, Badee combines the full range of marketing and creative tasks in a single intelligent agent, delivering an experience that mirrors working with a complete marketing agency.

A brand owner might ask Badee to prepare a campaign for a new product launch. The agent begins by understanding the product and target audience, then helps develop the creative concept and marketing messages, writes content, and prepares designs, images, and materials suited for different platforms. Its capabilities extend beyond content creation to include campaign planning, influencer recommendations, organizing marketing materials, and preparing and executing content for publication across supported channels.

Badee also creates, edits, and enhances images, with careful attention to Arabic language and Saudi cultural context, helping brands and content creators move from idea to execution within a seamless experience.

Financial markets move constantly, and the information investors need is scattered across prices, technical indicators, company announcements, financial statements, and reports. Namaa, the agent specializing in the Saudi stock market, helps gather, analyze, and present this information in a clearer, more accessible form.

A user might ask for a comparison of two listed companies over a specific period. Namaa analyzes available financial data, compares revenues, profits, and relevant indicators, then organizes findings into a report that clarifies the differences. It also provides analysis of stock movements and technical indicators, tracks company announcements and news, and covers data from both the Main Market and the Parallel Market (Nomu).

Namaa helps users understand financial information and market trends, without replacing independent investment judgment or specialized financial advice.

The Cycls app, on the App Store and Google Play, lets users start tasks, pick up where they left off, and check progress on the go, while agents keep working in the background.

Every Saturday, developers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and AI enthusiasts gather at Cycls' headquarters in Riyadh for Saudi Arabia's largest dedicated AI community. Named after the day it meets, following the Arab tradition of weekly gatherings, Sabtiah is a space to share knowledge, discuss the latest developments, showcase new projects and ideas, and build relationships across the field. Conversations continue long after each session, with members exchanging opportunities and expertise throughout the week, deepening Cycls' role in growing the Saudi AI community.

Cycls brings together a family of specialized agents with one goal: turning AI from a tool for passing answers into a tool for real accomplishment.

As the company develops its platform and expands its range of agents, its focus remains on the practical needs of individuals and businesses. That means understanding the laws, markets, language, and culture that shape their work.