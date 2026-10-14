Bupa Arabia Ranks Sixth Among Saudi Arabia’s Most Valuable Brands
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Jeddah:
Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company has announced two significant achievements in Kantar BrandZ 2026. The company ranked sixth among Saudi Arabia’s most valuable brands, with its brand value increasing by 9% to US$2.352 billion. It also received the Special Award for Pricing Power.
Bupa Arabia’s ranking as the #6 Most Valuable Brand in Saudi Arabia reflects the strength of its brand and the trust it has built with customers. The Special Award for Pricing Power further highlights the strength of its value proposition and customers’ recognition of the quality and added value the brand delivers.
Kantar BrandZ is a global platform for assessing brand value. It combines consumer perceptions with rigorous financial analysis to measure the value a brand contributes to a business. The 2026 study in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates included the views of more than 60,000 consumers, who evaluated 726 brands across 43 categories.
Commenting on the achievement, Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said:
“We are proud to have achieved two significant distinctions in Kantar BrandZ 2026. Bupa Arabia ranked sixth among Saudi Arabia’s most valuable brands, with our brand value increasing by 9%, in addition to receiving the Special Award for Pricing Power. These results reflect the strength of our brand, the trust of our customers and the continued efforts of our teams to build sustainable value and reinforce Bupa Arabia’s distinctive position in the market.”
This achievement builds on Bupa Arabia’s continued efforts to enhance its brand value and strengthen customer trust, reflecting its commitment to building a strong brand with sustainable value in the Saudi market.
Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company has announced two significant achievements in Kantar BrandZ 2026. The company ranked sixth among Saudi Arabia’s most valuable brands, with its brand value increasing by 9% to US$2.352 billion. It also received the Special Award for Pricing Power.
Bupa Arabia’s ranking as the #6 Most Valuable Brand in Saudi Arabia reflects the strength of its brand and the trust it has built with customers. The Special Award for Pricing Power further highlights the strength of its value proposition and customers’ recognition of the quality and added value the brand delivers.
Kantar BrandZ is a global platform for assessing brand value. It combines consumer perceptions with rigorous financial analysis to measure the value a brand contributes to a business. The 2026 study in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates included the views of more than 60,000 consumers, who evaluated 726 brands across 43 categories.
Commenting on the achievement, Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said:
“We are proud to have achieved two significant distinctions in Kantar BrandZ 2026. Bupa Arabia ranked sixth among Saudi Arabia’s most valuable brands, with our brand value increasing by 9%, in addition to receiving the Special Award for Pricing Power. These results reflect the strength of our brand, the trust of our customers and the continued efforts of our teams to build sustainable value and reinforce Bupa Arabia’s distinctive position in the market.”
This achievement builds on Bupa Arabia’s continued efforts to enhance its brand value and strengthen customer trust, reflecting its commitment to building a strong brand with sustainable value in the Saudi market.
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