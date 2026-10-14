15th edition of Mussanah Race Week ready to set sail with dual championships and increased regional focus on sports development
(MENAFN- omansail) Muscat, 14 October 2026 – The stage is set for a monumental week of world-class competition as Oman Sail officially raises the curtain on the 15th Mussanah Race Week, presented by Renaissance Services. Running from 15-21 October 2026 at the Barceló Mussanah Resort, this landmark edition brings together over 100 young sailors from across the region.
This year’s milestone event carries extra prestige as it simultaneously hosts the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, organised in cooperation with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee and the Arab Sailing Federation, which will feature 30 female competitors across the Optimist, ILCA 4, and ILCA 6 classes, underscoring a powerful shared commitment to inclusive sports development, grassroots progression, and high-performance excellence.
Hosted at the Mussanah Sailing School, a recognised Category A High Performance Centre by the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF), the event provides a proven international pathway for young athletes to hone their talents.
Proceedings begin with registration and measurement on 15–16 October, followed by briefings, practice runs, and the official start of racing on18 October. Sailors competing across the Optimist, Optimist Juniors, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and Para Inclusive Hansa 303 and RS Venture Connect classes will compete in up to four races per day ahead of the closing prize-giving ceremony on 21 October.
Aligned with Oman Sail's strict environmental standards, Mussanah Race Week 2026 will operate as a certified Clean Regatta, featuring a ban on single-use plastics, comprehensive recycling initiatives, and a community beach clean-up.
Abdulaziz Salim Al Shidi, Acting Director of Sailing at Oman Sail, spoke on the developmental importance of the dual championships. He said, "Mussanah Race Week plays a vital role in our regional talent development strategy, bridging grassroots discovery with elite international competition. To celebrate our 15th edition alongside the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship illustrates the incredible progress of the sport in Oman and across the region. Providing an equal, world-class platform for youth and female athletes allows us to raise the standard of sailing in Oman, inspire the next generation, and continue positioning our nation as a world-class hub for maritime sports."
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Arab Sailing Federation, emphasised the regional significance of the women's championship. He added, "The 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship represents a monumental step forward for maritime sports across the Arab world. By uniting talented female athletes from across the region on this prestigious stage in Oman, we are fostering elite competition while building a sustainable, inclusive future for the sport."
As a catalyst for social change and youth empowerment, the event contributes directly to multiple pillars of Oman Vision 2040. Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance Services is proudly supported by Strategic Partner the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Experience Oman, Bronze Partner the Barceló Mussanah Resort, and Official Supporter Partners the National Mineral Water Company SAOG (Tanuf) and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee.
This year’s milestone event carries extra prestige as it simultaneously hosts the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship, organised in cooperation with the Oman Maritime Sports Committee and the Arab Sailing Federation, which will feature 30 female competitors across the Optimist, ILCA 4, and ILCA 6 classes, underscoring a powerful shared commitment to inclusive sports development, grassroots progression, and high-performance excellence.
Hosted at the Mussanah Sailing School, a recognised Category A High Performance Centre by the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF), the event provides a proven international pathway for young athletes to hone their talents.
Proceedings begin with registration and measurement on 15–16 October, followed by briefings, practice runs, and the official start of racing on18 October. Sailors competing across the Optimist, Optimist Juniors, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and Para Inclusive Hansa 303 and RS Venture Connect classes will compete in up to four races per day ahead of the closing prize-giving ceremony on 21 October.
Aligned with Oman Sail's strict environmental standards, Mussanah Race Week 2026 will operate as a certified Clean Regatta, featuring a ban on single-use plastics, comprehensive recycling initiatives, and a community beach clean-up.
Abdulaziz Salim Al Shidi, Acting Director of Sailing at Oman Sail, spoke on the developmental importance of the dual championships. He said, "Mussanah Race Week plays a vital role in our regional talent development strategy, bridging grassroots discovery with elite international competition. To celebrate our 15th edition alongside the 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship illustrates the incredible progress of the sport in Oman and across the region. Providing an equal, world-class platform for youth and female athletes allows us to raise the standard of sailing in Oman, inspire the next generation, and continue positioning our nation as a world-class hub for maritime sports."
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Arab Sailing Federation, emphasised the regional significance of the women's championship. He added, "The 3rd Arab Women’s Sailing Championship represents a monumental step forward for maritime sports across the Arab world. By uniting talented female athletes from across the region on this prestigious stage in Oman, we are fostering elite competition while building a sustainable, inclusive future for the sport."
As a catalyst for social change and youth empowerment, the event contributes directly to multiple pillars of Oman Vision 2040. Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance Services is proudly supported by Strategic Partner the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Experience Oman, Bronze Partner the Barceló Mussanah Resort, and Official Supporter Partners the National Mineral Water Company SAOG (Tanuf) and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee.
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