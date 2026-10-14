The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa Voted as Jordan’s Best Incentive Hotel 2026 at the World MICE Awards
(MENAFN- Marriott) The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa has once again been voted as Jordan’s Best Incentive Hotel 2026 at the prestigious World MICE Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the country’s leading destinations for incentive travel and corporate events.
Widely regarded as one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the World MICE Awards celebrate excellence across the global tourism and hospitality sectors. This latest recognition highlights the resort’s continued commitment to creating memorable, well-executed experiences for incentive groups, corporate travelers, and event planners from Jordan and around the world.
The resort also features “408”, its largest outdoor event space, offering an exceptional setting for major events, corporate functions, and incentive dinners. With its expansive open-air setting and distinctive atmosphere, "408" provides an ideal backdrop for memorable gatherings and bespoke event experiences at the Dead Sea. Complemented by wellness, recreation, and experiences beyond the meeting room.
The resort’s extensive leisure offering adds another dimension to incentive programs, with experiences ranging from spa treatments and dining to outdoor activities and family-friendly attractions such as The Splash Island, the resort’s water adventure zone for kids and families.
Mr. Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, commented:
“Receiving Jordan’s Best Incentive Hotel for 2026 is a meaningful recognition of the dedication and consistency of our team. Incentive travel is about creating experiences that people remember long after the event has ended, and we are proud to provide a destination where business, connection, and discovery come together. This award encourages us to keep raising the bar and delivering experiences that reflect the best of Jordanian hospitality.”
With its distinctive location, comprehensive event facilities, and diverse experiences, The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa continues to be a preferred destination for incentive programs and corporate gatherings in Jordan. The 2026 World MICE Awards recognition is a testament to the resort’s ongoing commitment to excellence and to creating experiences that leave a lasting impression.
Widely regarded as one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, the World MICE Awards celebrate excellence across the global tourism and hospitality sectors. This latest recognition highlights the resort’s continued commitment to creating memorable, well-executed experiences for incentive groups, corporate travelers, and event planners from Jordan and around the world.
The resort also features “408”, its largest outdoor event space, offering an exceptional setting for major events, corporate functions, and incentive dinners. With its expansive open-air setting and distinctive atmosphere, "408" provides an ideal backdrop for memorable gatherings and bespoke event experiences at the Dead Sea. Complemented by wellness, recreation, and experiences beyond the meeting room.
The resort’s extensive leisure offering adds another dimension to incentive programs, with experiences ranging from spa treatments and dining to outdoor activities and family-friendly attractions such as The Splash Island, the resort’s water adventure zone for kids and families.
Mr. Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, commented:
“Receiving Jordan’s Best Incentive Hotel for 2026 is a meaningful recognition of the dedication and consistency of our team. Incentive travel is about creating experiences that people remember long after the event has ended, and we are proud to provide a destination where business, connection, and discovery come together. This award encourages us to keep raising the bar and delivering experiences that reflect the best of Jordanian hospitality.”
With its distinctive location, comprehensive event facilities, and diverse experiences, The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa continues to be a preferred destination for incentive programs and corporate gatherings in Jordan. The 2026 World MICE Awards recognition is a testament to the resort’s ongoing commitment to excellence and to creating experiences that leave a lasting impression.
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