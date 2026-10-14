Aksha Kamboj Honours Aman Sehrawat for His Historic Asian Games Gold Medal Win
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Aman Sehrawat, recently announced as the Brand Ambassador for Aspect Sports, led by Mrs. Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, was felicitated in recognition of his outstanding achievement at the Asian Games. Mrs. Aksha Kamboj met the Asian Games gold medallist in Delhi recently to honour his historic achievement of winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling category at the Asian Games, defeating the World No. 1 en route to victory.
As a mark of recognition for his exceptional achievement, Mrs. Aksha Kamboj honoured Aman Sehrawat with a customised 20-gram coloured gold coin created by Aspect Bullion & Refinery, featuring Aman’s portrait. The commemorative coin celebrates his remarkable sporting milestone and recognises his dedication, perseverance and contribution to Indian wrestling.
Speaking on the occasion, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, said, “Aman Sehrawat’s historic achievement of winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling category at the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for the nation. At Aspect Sports, we are committed to nurturing sporting excellence, and through this customised gold coin crafted by Aspect Bullion & Refinery, we wanted to honour Aman’s grit, discipline and remarkable contribution to Indian wrestling. I congratulate him on this milestone and wish him continued success in bringing glory to India.”
Beyond franchise ownership, Aspect Sports continues to expand its presence across India’s sporting ecosystem, including its acquisition of the Navi Mumbai franchise in the T20 Mumbai League. The organisation is also focused on building a sustainable sporting ecosystem through long-term athlete mentorship and large-scale community fitness initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent, encouraging participation and creating opportunities for athletes beyond the competitive arena.
Complementing this commitment to celebrating meaningful milestones, Aspect Bullion & Refinery is redefining precious-metal gifting through personalised gold and silver coins and bars. Its “You Name It, We Make It” offering enables customers to transform their ideas into bespoke creations featuring names, photographs and special messages, tailored for weddings, personal milestones and corporate occasions. Moving beyond conventional bullion designs, the initiative brings together craftsmanship and personal expression, allowing customers to create distinctive precious-metal keepsakes that commemorate achievements and preserve special memories.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League (PGL).
As a mark of recognition for his exceptional achievement, Mrs. Aksha Kamboj honoured Aman Sehrawat with a customised 20-gram coloured gold coin created by Aspect Bullion & Refinery, featuring Aman’s portrait. The commemorative coin celebrates his remarkable sporting milestone and recognises his dedication, perseverance and contribution to Indian wrestling.
Speaking on the occasion, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, said, “Aman Sehrawat’s historic achievement of winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling category at the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for the nation. At Aspect Sports, we are committed to nurturing sporting excellence, and through this customised gold coin crafted by Aspect Bullion & Refinery, we wanted to honour Aman’s grit, discipline and remarkable contribution to Indian wrestling. I congratulate him on this milestone and wish him continued success in bringing glory to India.”
Beyond franchise ownership, Aspect Sports continues to expand its presence across India’s sporting ecosystem, including its acquisition of the Navi Mumbai franchise in the T20 Mumbai League. The organisation is also focused on building a sustainable sporting ecosystem through long-term athlete mentorship and large-scale community fitness initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to developing talent, encouraging participation and creating opportunities for athletes beyond the competitive arena.
Complementing this commitment to celebrating meaningful milestones, Aspect Bullion & Refinery is redefining precious-metal gifting through personalised gold and silver coins and bars. Its “You Name It, We Make It” offering enables customers to transform their ideas into bespoke creations featuring names, photographs and special messages, tailored for weddings, personal milestones and corporate occasions. Moving beyond conventional bullion designs, the initiative brings together craftsmanship and personal expression, allowing customers to create distinctive precious-metal keepsakes that commemorate achievements and preserve special memories.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League (PGL).
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