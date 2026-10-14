NEURA Robotics Introduces Neuron AI: The Brain of the Physical World
(MENAFN- FGS Global) Metzingen, October 14, 2026 “An intelligent robot needs a brain that brings its senses together and remembers what happene”,” said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics. “With Neuron AI, we are building the brain of the physical world: Physical AI that turns human expertise and physical experience into capabilities robots can learn and apply. Developed in Germany, built for the ”orld.”
Multimodal by design: how Neuron AI perceives the physical world
Cameras capture geometry, color and position, but provide no information about contact, force or sound. Humans also rely on more than sight: they feel whether a screw has caught and hear when a connector clicks into place. Neuron AI applies this principle to robots. Rather than treating each sensor as a separate input, the model encodes 3D vision, tactile and force data, audio, robot state and language, aligns them in one shared space over time, and turns them into a single stream of action.
Multisensory perception matters most for tasks that cameras cannot solve on their own. When a robot opens a lock, only sound and touch confirm that it is really open. With touch, a robot can grasp objects it cannot see. The additional senses also improve tasks that vision can already handle: in welding, for example, the quality of a seam can be judged from the sound of the process.
In addition, Neuron AI has a memory function. To act in the physical world, a robot needs a sense of cause and effect and object permanence, the ability to remember objects when they are out of sight, which humans acquire in their first two years of life. Unlike purely digital AI, a robot acts in a continuous physical world and must keep track of objects and the consequences of its own actions over time, often without seeing them. NEURA adapted t’e model’s architecture specifically to introduce memory and trains it on dedicated datasets that make use of it.
Three data pillars, one model for every embodiment
Neuron AI is trained on three complementary sources of physical experience:
•Real-world robot data: Robots across different embodiments perform tasks in NEURA G’ms, NEURA’s training infrastructure for cognitive robots and Physical AI and real-world environments, generating synchronized vision, touch, force, audio and movement data.
•Simulation-amplified data: NEURA’s Data Amplifier and simulation stack expand training data through simulated variations of tasks and environments.
•Human demonstration data: People wearing sensor-equipped data suits capture human movements and task demonstrations, bringing practical expertise into the training pipeline.
Together, these pillars combine real physical interactions, simulated variation and human know-how to train a shared foundation across five NEURA robot embodiments, with different grippers and hands.
Multimodal by design: how Neuron AI perceives the physical world
Cameras capture geometry, color and position, but provide no information about contact, force or sound. Humans also rely on more than sight: they feel whether a screw has caught and hear when a connector clicks into place. Neuron AI applies this principle to robots. Rather than treating each sensor as a separate input, the model encodes 3D vision, tactile and force data, audio, robot state and language, aligns them in one shared space over time, and turns them into a single stream of action.
Multisensory perception matters most for tasks that cameras cannot solve on their own. When a robot opens a lock, only sound and touch confirm that it is really open. With touch, a robot can grasp objects it cannot see. The additional senses also improve tasks that vision can already handle: in welding, for example, the quality of a seam can be judged from the sound of the process.
In addition, Neuron AI has a memory function. To act in the physical world, a robot needs a sense of cause and effect and object permanence, the ability to remember objects when they are out of sight, which humans acquire in their first two years of life. Unlike purely digital AI, a robot acts in a continuous physical world and must keep track of objects and the consequences of its own actions over time, often without seeing them. NEURA adapted t’e model’s architecture specifically to introduce memory and trains it on dedicated datasets that make use of it.
Three data pillars, one model for every embodiment
Neuron AI is trained on three complementary sources of physical experience:
•Real-world robot data: Robots across different embodiments perform tasks in NEURA G’ms, NEURA’s training infrastructure for cognitive robots and Physical AI and real-world environments, generating synchronized vision, touch, force, audio and movement data.
•Simulation-amplified data: NEURA’s Data Amplifier and simulation stack expand training data through simulated variations of tasks and environments.
•Human demonstration data: People wearing sensor-equipped data suits capture human movements and task demonstrations, bringing practical expertise into the training pipeline.
Together, these pillars combine real physical interactions, simulated variation and human know-how to train a shared foundation across five NEURA robot embodiments, with different grippers and hands.
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