Organised by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, 10th MOTN Festival to take place across emirate
(MENAFN- Epress release) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 2026: MOTN Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this winter, returning from 28 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 with more than five weeks of family entertainment across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and brought to life by Brag, this ye’r’s World of Wonder edition introduces three new themed zones in Abu Dhabi City, alongside first-to-Abu Dhabi food concepts, new rides, gaming and live entertainment.
The festival runs at Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain Region from 28 November to 2 December, and at Abu Dhabi Corniche from 9 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.
In Abu Dhabi City, guests will journey through three dimensions, each thoughtfully curated for different age groups and interests. Melting Aurora, a playful world bursting with colour, imagination and discovery, is designed with younger visitors in mind, while Beyond the Sky speaks to teenagers and young adults through a more energetic, immersive atmosphere shaped around exploration and new experiences. The Golden Hour opens things up for everyone, bringing families and friends together to savour first-to-Abu Dhabi culinary concepts and viral food trends, enjoy A-list performances and entertainment, browse and shop, and simply spend time together.
Creative, playful, and full of thrilling surprises, MOTN 2026 will also bring back all the family-favourites as well as a fresh mix of new rides, experiences, and attractions across the festival. Guests can also discover striking art installations, enjoy live music from local and international artists, and treat themselves to curated retail experiences that bring together culture, fashion and creativity.
For more information, visit motnor follow the festival’s social media channels for the latest updates
The festival runs at Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra Region and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain Region from 28 November to 2 December, and at Abu Dhabi Corniche from 9 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.
In Abu Dhabi City, guests will journey through three dimensions, each thoughtfully curated for different age groups and interests. Melting Aurora, a playful world bursting with colour, imagination and discovery, is designed with younger visitors in mind, while Beyond the Sky speaks to teenagers and young adults through a more energetic, immersive atmosphere shaped around exploration and new experiences. The Golden Hour opens things up for everyone, bringing families and friends together to savour first-to-Abu Dhabi culinary concepts and viral food trends, enjoy A-list performances and entertainment, browse and shop, and simply spend time together.
Creative, playful, and full of thrilling surprises, MOTN 2026 will also bring back all the family-favourites as well as a fresh mix of new rides, experiences, and attractions across the festival. Guests can also discover striking art installations, enjoy live music from local and international artists, and treat themselves to curated retail experiences that bring together culture, fashion and creativity.
For more information, visit motnor follow the festival’s social media channels for the latest updates
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