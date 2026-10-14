ADA University Open To Foreign University Partnerships Hafiz Pashayev
"It's important to us that we focus primarily on engineering disciplines, including electrical engineering. Therefore, we need to establish cooperation with many universities. I ask those present to note that we are open to collaboration and partnership," the rector said.
He noted that the AICT conference has been held for many years, a testament to its relevance and success.
He also welcomed the conference participants, including representatives of the academic community and scholars from Kazakhstan and Serbia.
The rector expressed hope that the participation of renowned scientists in the conference would serve as an additional incentive for students to acquire new knowledge.
Furthermore, Pashayev spoke about ADA University's cooperation with the Polytechnic University of Turin within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Italy University initiative. According to him, the university has been operating for less than five years, with the first class of students set to graduate next year.
In conclusion, the rector wished the participants a pleasant stay in Azerbaijan and encouraged them to find time to explore Baku and visit ADA University.
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