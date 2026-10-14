Uzbekistan Discovers New Borisoy Gas-Condensate Field

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has discovered a new gas-condensate field in the Shurtan area of Guzar district in the Kashkadarya region, where testing yielded a daily flow of 300,000 to 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas and condensate.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz.

The field, named "Borisoy", was identified during exploratory drilling aimed at replenishing hydrocarbon reserves and expanding the country's resource base.

Drilling began on August 5, 2026, and the well reached a depth of 3,159 meters within a relatively short period, the company said.

Tests conducted by specialists from Uzbekgeofizika found commercially viable flows of natural gas and condensate from carbonate formations at depths of 2,842 to 3,001 meters.

Geological studies are ongoing to determine the reservoir properties of the productive formations and assess their potential. The findings will help specialists evaluate the field's prospects and determine the next stages of development.

Following the completion of testing, the extracted natural gas is scheduled to be sent for processing starting October 15 for subsequent delivery to consumers.

In addition, Uzbekistan plans to begin drilling a second exploratory well at the field before the end of 2026 to gain a more comprehensive understanding of its geological structure and hydrocarbon potential.