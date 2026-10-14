Ashgabat Hosts Regional Meeting On Skills For Trans-Caspian Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ashgabat is hosting the fifth meeting of the High-Level Group of the DARYA regional programme, focusing on vocational skills development for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting opened in Ashgabat on October 13, bringing together participants to discuss workforce training for the transport and logistics sector, vocational education and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

Speaking at the meeting, Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova highlighted the importance of transport connectivity in expanding international and regional cooperation.

“Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M. Bäşimowa highlighted the importance of developing transport connectivity for expanding international and regional cooperation. She noted that the effective operation of transport corridors requires not only modern infrastructure but also qualified specialists equipped with the necessary professional competencies,” the report said, citing Byashimova.

The meeting also focused on exchanging experience between Central Asian countries and the European Union, strengthening cooperation among government bodies, educational institutions and the private sector, and identifying further areas for regional cooperation in vocational skills development.

For reference, DARYA (Dialogue and Action for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) is a five-year programme funded by the European Union with a budget of €10 million, running from 2022 to 2027. Implemented by the European Training Foundation (ETF), it aims to improve the quality and inclusiveness of education, vocational training and labor markets, while promoting regional cooperation among Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The programme supports the development of workforce skills aligned with labor market needs, the improvement of vocational education and the exchange of experience among Central Asian countries. Its activities have included developing six prototype occupational profiles for professions such as truck drivers and logistics warehouse specialists, providing voluntary references for national training standards and programmes. In Turkmenistan, DARYA has supported the introduction of national qualification standards.

DARYA is also linked to the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda for Central Asia, which includes transport connectivity as one of its regional priorities. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a key component of this agenda, with European and international financial institutions having committed to mobilize €10 billion for the route. The programme seeks to help ensure that investments in transport infrastructure are supported by qualified personnel capable of operating and maintaining ports, railways and border crossings.

The European Training Foundation plans to map skills needs and existing training provision in transport and logistics across Central Asia from November 2026 through 2027, intending to develop policy recommendations for the sector.