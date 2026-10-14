Wasabicard And Lotus Tech Explored Enterprise-Driven Stablecoin Payment Use Cases During TOKEN2049 Singapore

Dr. Daxue Wang, CFO of Lotus Tech, discussed customer-led innovation, payment security, and the conditions needed for wider stablecoin adoption at WasabiCard's Funds Flow side event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, and Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, shared key insights during Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow, a TOKEN2049 Singapore side event hosted by WasabiCard on October 6.

The event brought together representatives from global enterprises, payment networks, stablecoin infrastructure providers, institutional finance, tokenization platforms, digital-asset security and cloud technology. Discussions focused on the practical requirements for tokenized markets and stablecoin payments to gain wider institutional and business adoption.

Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Tech, joined the event to share a global consumer brand's perspective on how emerging payment technologies could meet changing customer expectations.

Event Highlights

The event examined two connected areas of financial infrastructure: the institutional adoption of tokenized assets and the use of stablecoins in real-world payment scenarios.

Participants discussed the conditions needed to support deeper liquidity, reliable settlement, and broader access to tokenized assets. They also examined how stablecoins could connect with cards, bank accounts, merchant payments, treasury systems, and local payment networks.

Security, regulatory requirements, transaction costs, and long-term operational sustainability emerged as recurring themes. Speakers also considered how established financial institutions, blockchain platforms, and payment infrastructure providers could work together while keeping the experience simple for businesses and end users.

Dr. Wang said the number and diversity of participants exceeded his expectations. He noted that interest extended beyond the digital-asset industry, suggesting that stablecoin payments are attracting attention from a wider range of businesses and professional communities.

Lotus Tech: Innovation Should Begin with Customer Demand

In a post-event interview, Dr. Wang linked Lotus Tech's interest in emerging payment technologies to the company's customer-led approach to product innovation.

He explained that Lotus Tech has expanded its product portfolio and technology choices in response to changing customer needs. He sees the same principle applying to payments: businesses should pay attention when customers ask for new ways to transact and should evaluate whether they can deliver those options securely and reliably.

Dr. Wang said Lotus Tech has received interest from potential customers seeking additional payment options, including the possible use of stablecoins for vehicle purchases. He described this as an area for continued exploration, guided by customer demand, security, regulatory considerations and practical implementation.

Dr. Wang also observed that conversations about stablecoins are becoming more practical. In his view, wider adoption will depend on how effectively the industry addresses security, regulation, user costs, sustainability and real business applications.







“WasabiCard brought people from different industries and backgrounds into one focused discussion. The conversation addressed the practical questions that matter for stablecoins, including security, regulation, cost, and long-term sustainability. It also created a valuable opportunity to exchange views on wider business adoption. We look forward to continuing these discussions as the industry develops,” said Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Tech.

Dr. Wang said the event's value came from bringing companies with different roles and perspectives into the same conversation. He welcomed continued engagement as businesses and infrastructure providers face more detailed questions while developing real-world stablecoin applications.

Connecting Stablecoin Liquidity with Real-World Payments

WasabiCard used the event to highlight the infrastructure required to make stablecoin liquidity usable within everyday business operations.

The company connects stablecoin funding with card issuing capabilities, payouts, and embedded payment workflows. Its compliance-focused white-label infrastructure enables eligible enterprises and fintech platforms to deploy payment capabilities within their own brands and platforms through virtual and physical cards, APIs, configurable controls, transaction tracking and reconciliation tools.

Product availability, supported markets, payment routes and processing times remain subject to customer eligibility, applicable requirements and relevant program arrangements.







“The next phase of stablecoin adoption will be shaped by whether global businesses can use the technology within reliable, compliant and familiar payment workflows,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.“Lotus brought an important enterprise and customer perspective to the discussion. Customer demand, user experience and operational trust should guide how the industry builds usable payment products.”

WasabiCard will continue working with financial institutions, payment networks, fintech platforms and global businesses to develop infrastructure that connects digital liquidity with real-world payment scenarios.

Lotus Tech will continue evaluating emerging technologies based on customer needs, implementation feasibility, and long-term business value.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure.

Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for updates on product developments, partnerships and stablecoin-powered payments.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, the US and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering high-performance sports cars and luxury lifestyle electric vehicles under Lotus Brand, a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit.

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