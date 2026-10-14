Vibha Guiding Lights Expands To Tribal Education, Honoring 62 Teachers In Utnoor

Vibha Guiding Lights Recognizes 62 Teachers from Telangana's Ashram Schools

Vibha Guiding Lights Expands to Tribal Education

On occasion of Teacher's Day, sixty-two teachers were recognized from Ashram schools

Recognizing Teaching Practices That Help Children Learn: Vibha Guiding Lights Recognizes 62 Teachers from Telangana's Ashram Schools

UTNOOR, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utnoor, Telangana: On the occasion of Teacher's Day, sixty-two teachers were recognized from Ashram schools, residential schools serving children from Scheduled Tribe communities in Telangana. They were honored with the Best Teacher Awards 2026 as part of Vibha Guiding Lights initiative.The recognition event was held in collaboration with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor, Adilabad, Telangana. Shri Rajarshi Shah, IAS, Adilabad District Collector, and Shri Makarandu Manda, IAS, ITDA Project Officer felicitated the teachers.The recognition is an effort by Vibha to celebrate teachers and the work they do in classrooms and communities. It also aims to inspire educators to learn from the best practices that ensure that every child gets the chance to learn, and build a future.The recognition includes a certificate, a shawl and a memento for each teacher. 147 teachers submitted their nominations and the assessment was led by the ITDA officials. Evaluation parameters included innovation, foundational learning outcomes, mentoring, community engagement, and parent-student communication.A recognition process rooted in classroom practiceVibha Guiding Lights uses a structured process to identify and recognize teachers. Experts evaluate the nominations against clear indicators. Shortlisted educators are then observed in their classrooms. Structured interviews explore their teaching philosophy and the stories behind their work. The process places classroom practice at the center of recognition. It also creates an opportunity to learn from teachers who are trying new approaches to support their students.From Chhattisgarh to TelanganaThe first Vibha Guiding Lights Recognition Program was held on March 28, 2025. It began as a single-district pilot in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The event was organized in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh Education Department and the Language and Learning Foundation under the Neev Program. The initiative recognized teachers whose work strengthened learning and supported their students. Guiding Lights created a process for educators to reflect on and share their classroom practices.Teachers shared practices including multilingual reading methods and parent-led learning circles. 25 teachers were recognized as winners and 15 as runner-ups. They were chosen from a pool of 150 nominations and 80+ teachers were reviewed by a seven-member committee.The pilot showed that teacher recognition can be grassroots-driven and evidence-based. The Utnoor celebration marks the expansion of Vibha Guiding Lights into a new geography in 2026. It is also the initiative's first recognition event focused specifically on teachers in tribal education.For more than three decades, Vibha has supported education initiatives across India, from early learning to digital literacy. Teachers work closely with children every day and their efforts can often remain unseen. Vibha Guiding Lights spotlights these educators and proven solutions that improve learning outcomes.By bringing this recognition to new educators in diverse regions, the initiative aims to make effective teaching practices more visible and encourage their wider adoption. The Utnoor recognition is another step to celebrate the teachers who work every day to help children build strong foundations for lifelong learning.About VibhaVibha believes every child deserves access to high-quality public education. Instead of helping only a few children, we strengthen the public education system itself so millions of children can succeed. We work with grassroots organizations and partner with governments to scale solutions that improve learning in government schools. Across 35 years, Vibha-supported initiatives have reached 8.8 million children in India, 2.5 million of them in the last year alone, proving that when systems improve, every child benefits.Know more at or write to us at...Vibha's Year-End Drive 2026 runs until January 5, 2027. A gift reaches a child, and everyone helping that child learn.

Deepak Nanda

Vibha

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Vibha Guiding Lights Expands to Tribal Education, Honoring 62 Teachers in Utnoor News Provided By Vibha Inc. October 14, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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