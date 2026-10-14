Bengal STF Busts Illegal Arms Factory In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) In a sudden operation late on Tuesday night after a tip off by their sources, the sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, the state police informed on Wednesday morning.

Several single-shot guns, pistols, and cartridges were recovered during the raid operation. In addition, the STF sleuths also recovered cartridges and firearm-manufacturing equipment.

An insider from the state police said that this illegal arms manufacturing factory was found after a raid was conducted on a house in Ayubnagar under Nadial Police Station on the southern Kolkata on Tuesday.

However, the state police official added, the owner fled the house before the STF raid was conducted. It is alleged that he had set up an arms manufacturing factory in the house. In this raid, two 7 mm guns, two country-made pistols were recovered. It is also reported that firearms manufacturing equipment and cartridges were also found.

It is learnt that the STF had registered a case under the Arms Act at Nadial Police Station. According to the state police official, it has been possible to identify the accused. The STF has started search operations at various places in search of him.

The investigating officials are trying to get answers to other questions related to the matter, namely for how long had the accused been secretly making weapons in that house, from whom did he get the orders and from where he bought the equipment

According to police sources, once the accused is nabbed, a lot of crucial information would be obtained through interrogation.“It will also be possible to know then whether anyone else is involved in this gang or not,” the state police officer said.

It is learnt that during the last few days, there have been a series of instances of firearms recovery from various areas in and around Kolkata.

The police have started an investigation to get to the bottom of all these incidents and find the main source of arms smuggling.

While collecting information, the STF sleuths came to know that all these weapons spread across different parts of the city are being manufactured in a very secretive manner somewhere.

Thereafter, the raids were conducted, and the illegal firearms manufacturing factory was busted.