CMRL-Exalogic Case: Two VACB Teams To Probe Pinarayi Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas, Veena

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (IANS) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has formed two special teams to investigate separate cases against former Kerala Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, her husband, former Minister Mohammed Riyas and others.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham on Wednesday ordered the formation of the teams.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Thomson Jose will supervise both investigations.

Superintendent of Police (SP) E.N. Suresh will lead the investigation into the case in which Vijayan is the first accused.

Kozhikode Special Cell SP Balakrishnan will investigate the case in which Riyas is the first accused.

Both cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

They followed a Kerala High Court order based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report.

Vijayan's daughter, T. Veena, is the second accused in both cases.

The first case relates to alleged payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Veena's company, Exalogic, during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The ED alleged that Exalogic received Rs 3.28 crore from CMRL for services that were not provided.

It claimed that the payments were made because of political influence and amounted to a bribe to Vijayan.

Vijayan is the first accused, and Veena is the second accused in this case.

Seven people, including CMRL owner Sasidharan Kartha, have been named as accused.

The second case relates to allegations that Riyas generated illegal funds while serving as a minister and transferred money abroad through hawala channels.

According to the ED's findings, Riyas and Veena allegedly conspired with some of the former's friends to transfer money to the United Arab Emirates through intermediaries. The alleged transfer amounted to Rs 85 lakh.

The ED reportedly found handwritten notes during a search of Veena's residence.

These notes have been cited in connection with the alleged transactions.

The accused had also reportedly discussed a garment export business in Dubai.

Riyas is the first accused, and Veena is the second accused in this case.

Eight people, including Riyas's friends, have been named as accused.

The two cases relate to allegations from different periods.

The FIRs allege that the accused abused their positions or influence to obtain unlawful financial gains.

The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team has handed over relevant documents to the Vigilance.

These include statements recorded by friends of Riyas.

The Vigilance will now conduct separate investigations into the two cases.

The allegations are yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.