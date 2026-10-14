TSLA Stock Rises Overnight: Tesla's Long-Delayed Roadster Event Is Back On - Musk Teases 'Timing Is Everything'



High winds forced Tesla to delay the outdoor demonstration by two weeks from Oct. 1.

Musk previously proposed SpaceX thrusters for the Roadster, but a hovering demo is still unconfirmed. Nearly nine years after its prototype debut, the Roadster remained in“Design development” in Tesla's latest quarterly update.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has confirmed a Thursday livestream for its postponed Roadster event, bringing the long-awaited sports car back into focus after years of delays.

TSLA stock rose 0.4% in overnight trading heading into Wednesday, recovering slightly after a nearly 3% drop to $375.23 in Tuesday's session.

Tesla Roadster Event Returns After Wind Delay

“Roadster event streaming live this Thursday at 7:55pm CST,” the company said on X. Elon Musk responded with an additional tease:“Timing is everything.”

The announcement gives fans and reservation holders a fresh date to watch for developments on a car Tesla first showed nearly nine years ago. Tesla originally scheduled the event for Oct. 1 before moving it to Oct. 15 because of severe weather forecasts. In its rescheduling announcement, the company said it had been tracking conditions with local meteorologists and explained that the event could only take place outdoors.

Musk later identified the specific obstacle.“Due to high winds, the new Roadster demo is postponed by 2 weeks,” he said on X.

Tesla's Timing Echoes 'Back To The Future'

Musk's“Timing is everything” reply may carry a Back to the Future reference. Written in 24-hour time, 7:55 p.m. becomes 19:55, echoing 1955, the year Marty McFly travels to in the original film. The connection also has a history. In 2019, Musk responded to an animation featuring a flying DeLorean by saying,“The new Roadster will actually do something like this.”

Later the same year, he responded to Back to the Future-inspired Roadster artwork, saying:“SpaceX thruster package will be subtle. Hidden behind license plate,” Musk said. His references to the franchise have extended beyond the Roadster. In 2022, he posted the film's line,“Wait A Minute, Doc. Are You Telling Me You Built A Time Machine...Out Of A DeLorean?” In 2025, he said,“1.21 Gigawatts of training compute! (Actually, slightly more),” apparently echoing the power requirement for the movie's time machine.

Tesla's Thruster Plans Fuel Flying-Car Hopes

The possibility of an unconventional demo stems from Musk's own descriptions of the Roadster. In 2018, he outlined a proposed SpaceX option package with about 10 small rocket thrusters intended to improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering. He added,“Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly...”

Tesla first unveiled the next-gen Roadster in November 2017 as a surprise addition to its Semi presentation, initially targeting production in 2020. The car has since undergone repeated delays.

At the original unveiling, Tesla presented the Roadster as an electric sports car capable of challenging high-performance gasoline models. Production readiness also is still a key question. Tesla's latest quarterly manufacturing update still listed the Roadster in“Design development,” with its manufacturing location marked as undetermined.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid 'normal' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of October 14 | Source: Stocktwits

One user asked,“$TSLA so roadster is about flying car? Just question thanks.”

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Another user said,“$TSLA Tesla roaster events this Thursday already! the stock is going to be fire!”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 17%.

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