'Delhi Is Proud Of Its Own Son': DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Leads Fraternity's Birthday Wishes For Gambhir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley extended his wishes to former Indian player and current head coach Gautam Gambhir on his 45th birthday on Wednesday, saying Delhi is proud of its own son and his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.

“Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir! Wishing you good health, happiness and continued success. Delhi is proud of its own son and his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket. May you continue to inspire generations and take Indian cricket to greater heights,” Jaitley told IANS.

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina also extended their birthday wishes to Gambhir, while BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla congratulated the former opener.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to wish Gambhir well, expressing his continued support and wishing him greater success.

"GG, you know I've always got your back and wish you only go from strength to strength! Happy birthday, brother. Always upwards, and keep making us proud! Lots of love,” Yuvraj wrote.

Former India batter Suresh Raina also wished Gambhir on X, praising his fighting spirit and contribution to Indian cricket.

“A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket,” Raina wrote.

“Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading,” he added.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also congratulated the India head coach, highlighting his passion and commitment to the game.

“Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead,” Shukla wrote.

Gambhir served as one of India's most successful opening batsmen from 2003 to 2016, forming a formidable partnership with Virender Sehwag.

He was India's second-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in nine innings, including four fifties, in the 2011 World Cup. His crucial 97 runs in the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium helped India chase down 275 and lifted the coveted trophy after 28 years.

Across all international formats, Gambhir amassed 10,324 runs in 242 matches at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties. In the IPL, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in 2012 and 2014. He scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches, including 36 fifties.

Since taking charge as head coach in July 2024, Gambhir has overseen India's triumphs in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup, and the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Gambhir is celebrating his birthday while preparing to lead India in the fourth T20 International against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India currently leads the five-match series 2-1, with a victory in the upcoming match set to secure the series for the home side.