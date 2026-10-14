Samsung Health Makes Sleep Coaching Easier to Start and Tailors Weekly Guidance
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) - Sleep Coaching starts with three days of data and adjusts weekly, while Running Coach introduces more advanced training and Strava Routes integration
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a major update to the Samsung Health app making Sleep Coaching even easier to start by lowering the data requirement to begin. The update also delivers more personalized sleep guidance and expanded running program tiers to help users build lasting, healthier routines.
Sleep Coaching Becomes Easier to Start and More Personalized
While sleep tracking tells users how they slept, sleep coaching helps them sleep better by turning personal sleep goals and data into daily habits.
Samsung has made it even easier to begin sleep management. Users can now initiate Sleep Coaching with just three days of data within the past two weeks instead of seven days in a month.
During setup, users complete a survey on sleep regularity, sleep interruptions, alcohol and caffeine intake and subjective sleep scores. With these survey responses and three days of sleep data, the app assigns a personalized Sleep Animal symbol and builds a tailored four- to eight-week coaching program based on individual goals. As users progress, the program dynamically adapts its weekly recommendations to reflect changing sleep patterns, tracking daily sleep satisfaction and lifestyle shifts.
Informed by principles of behavioral sleep science, the program gives users daily habit checklists and sleep tips — making it easier to build healthier routines, such as avoiding screens an hour before bed, skipping late caffeine and stretching outdoors after waking up.
Users can also enjoy more intuitive and detailed analysis reports. The new pentagon-shaped Sleep Balance graph consolidates five key aspects of sleep indicators —sleep time, sleep regularity, awake time during the night, sleep satisfaction, and Energy Score— to provide an at-a-glance view of sleep trends and areas that may warrant attention, based on data collected or inputted through sleep coaching.
Morning daily insight messages, which review the previous night's sleep with helpful tips, integrate closely with weekly and final reports to provide a comprehensive view of sleep trends. By linking daily actions with this data-driven progress, Samsung Health helps users establish sustainable lifestyle habits to support everyday wellness.
Expanded Running Programs and Strava Routes Integration
In response to the growing popularity of running, Running Coach has been upgraded to deliver a more dynamic and connected training experience.
Training tiers have expanded from 10 to 12 levels. While users continue to receive a personalized training plan based on a 12-minute running test or their historical running data, this update introduces new levels to support intermediate and advanced runners. These dedicated training tiers enable them to set higher benchmarks, challenge themselves, and steadily improve their performance.
To celebrate achievements and sustain motivation, Running Coach introduces an enhanced social media sharing feature. Runners can seamlessly export their workout data into share-ready templates designed for various social platforms, making it easier to share milestones, personal records, and route highlights with their fitness communities.
Samsung continues to strengthen ecosystem connectivity through a partnership with Strava, a global fitness platform. Users can import their favorite Strava Routes for running, trail running, and cycling directly into Samsung Health. This integration supports compatibility and user convenience across both platforms.
“Samsung Health's personalized coaching empowers users to understand their health data, taking a step toward supporting everyday wellness,” said Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team for the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to leverage the Galaxy ecosystem and our technology to build a trusted health platform.
These upgraded features will be progressively rolled out via Samsung Health app updates starting in October.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a major update to the Samsung Health app making Sleep Coaching even easier to start by lowering the data requirement to begin. The update also delivers more personalized sleep guidance and expanded running program tiers to help users build lasting, healthier routines.
Sleep Coaching Becomes Easier to Start and More Personalized
While sleep tracking tells users how they slept, sleep coaching helps them sleep better by turning personal sleep goals and data into daily habits.
Samsung has made it even easier to begin sleep management. Users can now initiate Sleep Coaching with just three days of data within the past two weeks instead of seven days in a month.
During setup, users complete a survey on sleep regularity, sleep interruptions, alcohol and caffeine intake and subjective sleep scores. With these survey responses and three days of sleep data, the app assigns a personalized Sleep Animal symbol and builds a tailored four- to eight-week coaching program based on individual goals. As users progress, the program dynamically adapts its weekly recommendations to reflect changing sleep patterns, tracking daily sleep satisfaction and lifestyle shifts.
Informed by principles of behavioral sleep science, the program gives users daily habit checklists and sleep tips — making it easier to build healthier routines, such as avoiding screens an hour before bed, skipping late caffeine and stretching outdoors after waking up.
Users can also enjoy more intuitive and detailed analysis reports. The new pentagon-shaped Sleep Balance graph consolidates five key aspects of sleep indicators —sleep time, sleep regularity, awake time during the night, sleep satisfaction, and Energy Score— to provide an at-a-glance view of sleep trends and areas that may warrant attention, based on data collected or inputted through sleep coaching.
Morning daily insight messages, which review the previous night's sleep with helpful tips, integrate closely with weekly and final reports to provide a comprehensive view of sleep trends. By linking daily actions with this data-driven progress, Samsung Health helps users establish sustainable lifestyle habits to support everyday wellness.
Expanded Running Programs and Strava Routes Integration
In response to the growing popularity of running, Running Coach has been upgraded to deliver a more dynamic and connected training experience.
Training tiers have expanded from 10 to 12 levels. While users continue to receive a personalized training plan based on a 12-minute running test or their historical running data, this update introduces new levels to support intermediate and advanced runners. These dedicated training tiers enable them to set higher benchmarks, challenge themselves, and steadily improve their performance.
To celebrate achievements and sustain motivation, Running Coach introduces an enhanced social media sharing feature. Runners can seamlessly export their workout data into share-ready templates designed for various social platforms, making it easier to share milestones, personal records, and route highlights with their fitness communities.
Samsung continues to strengthen ecosystem connectivity through a partnership with Strava, a global fitness platform. Users can import their favorite Strava Routes for running, trail running, and cycling directly into Samsung Health. This integration supports compatibility and user convenience across both platforms.
“Samsung Health's personalized coaching empowers users to understand their health data, taking a step toward supporting everyday wellness,” said Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team for the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to leverage the Galaxy ecosystem and our technology to build a trusted health platform.
These upgraded features will be progressively rolled out via Samsung Health app updates starting in October.
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