ASICS expands its retail presence in Rajasthan with a global concept store at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)
BENGALURU: OCTOBER 13th, 2026 – ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today marked a significant milestone in its India journey with the opening of its 150th store and third Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) store at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar, Jaipur. Spanning 1,508 sq. ft., the new store brings ASICS’ global retail concept to Jaipur, offering consumers a comprehensive portfolio across Performance Running, SportStyle, Core Performance Sport and Apparel.
The Jaipur store brings ASICS’ global retail concept to life through an experience designed to help consumers discover the brand across performance and lifestyle. From understanding individual foot needs through Foot ID to exploring products suited to running, training and everyday wear, the store offers a more informed and immersive way to engage with the brand. This approach reflects ASICS’ evolving retail philosophy, bringing its performance heritage and growing lifestyle relevance together under one roof.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, Executive Officer, ASICS Corporation, said, “India’s sportswear market is evolving rapidly, with consumers increasingly looking at sportswear brands for how they fit into everyday life and culture. At ASICS, this shift is shaping how we think about our retail presence, where performance, sports and lifestyle increasingly come together in one brand experience. Reaching 150 stores in India with the launch of our third COCO store in Jaipur is an important milestone in this journey. As we continue to grow, our focus is on creating retail spaces that are distinctive, relevant and rooted in our philosophy of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’, while reflecting how consumers live, move and engage with sportswear today.”
The opening of the Jaipur store marks another milestone in ASICS’ continued growth in India, as the brand expands its presence across key markets and brings its global retail standards to a wider consumer base. The 150-store milestone reflects the scale of ASICS’ journey in the country and its continued investment in building a stronger retail presence for the years ahead.
About ASICS:
Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.
ASICS currently has 150 stores across India. More details can be found at
For more information, visit
BENGALURU: OCTOBER 13th, 2026 – ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today marked a significant milestone in its India journey with the opening of its 150th store and third Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) store at Pacific Mall, Mansarovar, Jaipur. Spanning 1,508 sq. ft., the new store brings ASICS’ global retail concept to Jaipur, offering consumers a comprehensive portfolio across Performance Running, SportStyle, Core Performance Sport and Apparel.
The Jaipur store brings ASICS’ global retail concept to life through an experience designed to help consumers discover the brand across performance and lifestyle. From understanding individual foot needs through Foot ID to exploring products suited to running, training and everyday wear, the store offers a more informed and immersive way to engage with the brand. This approach reflects ASICS’ evolving retail philosophy, bringing its performance heritage and growing lifestyle relevance together under one roof.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, Executive Officer, ASICS Corporation, said, “India’s sportswear market is evolving rapidly, with consumers increasingly looking at sportswear brands for how they fit into everyday life and culture. At ASICS, this shift is shaping how we think about our retail presence, where performance, sports and lifestyle increasingly come together in one brand experience. Reaching 150 stores in India with the launch of our third COCO store in Jaipur is an important milestone in this journey. As we continue to grow, our focus is on creating retail spaces that are distinctive, relevant and rooted in our philosophy of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’, while reflecting how consumers live, move and engage with sportswear today.”
The opening of the Jaipur store marks another milestone in ASICS’ continued growth in India, as the brand expands its presence across key markets and brings its global retail standards to a wider consumer base. The 150-store milestone reflects the scale of ASICS’ journey in the country and its continued investment in building a stronger retail presence for the years ahead.
About ASICS:
Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.
ASICS currently has 150 stores across India. More details can be found at
For more information, visit
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