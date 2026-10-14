Talent Wasted Under Poor Infrastructure: Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim’s Career at Risk Validates Ranjit Bajaj’s Stance on Kalyan Chaubey
(MENAFN- Krida Samoyiki) Kolkata / Special Correspondent: Despite possessing immense talent and raw skill, another promising football dream faces an uncertain future due to India's crumbling sports infrastructure and a lack of support. Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim, a young talent with immense potential, is currently struggling to rebuild his football career after returning from a setback caused by an injury. His plight has once again brought to light the harsh realities faced by grassroots players in Indian football.
Reports suggest that after suffering an injury, Mahroos received virtually no assistance or guidance—neither from the local football infrastructure nor from senior, established players in his area. Without a proper recovery roadmap, medical backing, or a supportive ecosystem, his chances of returning to top-level professional football now seem virtually non-existent despite his proven potential.
This tragic situation strongly echoes the recent criticisms leveled by Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj against All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey. Bajaj had asserted that Indian football has seen a steep decline ever since Kalyan Chaubey took charge of the federation.
Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim's inability to break back into the higher tiers serves as a glaring example of this systemic failure. When talented players are left stranded without rehabilitation facilities or mentorship, it underscores the truth in Bajaj’s statement: under the current administration, grassroots talent continues to suffer, leaving football enthusiasts questioning the future of Indian football.
Reports suggest that after suffering an injury, Mahroos received virtually no assistance or guidance—neither from the local football infrastructure nor from senior, established players in his area. Without a proper recovery roadmap, medical backing, or a supportive ecosystem, his chances of returning to top-level professional football now seem virtually non-existent despite his proven potential.
This tragic situation strongly echoes the recent criticisms leveled by Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj against All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey. Bajaj had asserted that Indian football has seen a steep decline ever since Kalyan Chaubey took charge of the federation.
Mahroos Siddiquee Nadim's inability to break back into the higher tiers serves as a glaring example of this systemic failure. When talented players are left stranded without rehabilitation facilities or mentorship, it underscores the truth in Bajaj’s statement: under the current administration, grassroots talent continues to suffer, leaving football enthusiasts questioning the future of Indian football.
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