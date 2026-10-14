Sony Announces the World's First Eclipsa Audio-Certified Spatial Audio Microphone for Smartphones

(MENAFN- Atteline) ECM-AX10 is a portable USB-C spatial audio microphone designed to help vloggers, mobile filmmakers and content creators capture spatial sound, edit on the go and export smartphone videos with spatial audio



(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12th October) - Sony today announced the ECM-AX10, the world's first Eclipsa Audioi-certified microphone for smartphones. Created for vloggers, smartphone filmmakers and mobile content creators, the ECM-AX10 helps capture video sound that feels more natural, immersive and true to the moment. Its four built-in omnidirectional microphone capsules record sound from multiple directions, while Sony’s spatial audio processing recreates a sense of space, direction and distance that can make smartphone videos feel more engaging for viewers.



Small and lightweight, the microphone connects directly to compatible smartphonesii via USB-C®iii and gives creators three easy ways to capture sound: Ambisonics recording for spatial audio production, binaural recording for an immersive headphone experience and stereo recording for everyday videos and social content.



When used with Sony’s dedicated Spatial Audio Video Tooliv app, creators can shoot video, check footage, make simple edits and export content with spatial audiov. This allows users to complete the entire production workflow for spatial audio video on their smartphone.



Key product features



Spatial audio for smartphone video



The ECM-AX10 is designed to make smartphone videos sound bigger, natural and true to the moment. Sony’s newly developed spherical microphone module uses four omnidirectional microphone capsules to support Ambisonics recording, helping capture sound from all around the scene. With advanced spatial audio processing, creators can bring through the atmosphere, direction and distance of a place, from street performances and festivals to sports, travel content and behind-the-scenes moments, so viewers feel closer to the action.



Three recording modes for different creator approaches



Creators can choose from three recording modes to suit their content, platform and playback needs. Ambisonics recording works with the Spatial Audio Video Tool app to support publishing in Eclipsa Audio™ for an immersive audio experience on YouTube™vi. Binaural recording uses Sony’s proprietary spatial audio technology, also used for 360 Reality Audio, to create a headphone-optimised three-dimensional sound experience even where Eclipsa Audio™ is not supported. Stereo recording offers a versatile format for headphones and speakers. The microphone can also be used with general recording and video apps as well as Sony’s dedicated apps.



Compact USB-C design for filming on the move



Weighing approximately 24g, the ECM-AX10 is designed to be carried anywhere and set up quickly for spontaneous filming. The direct USB-C® connection helps creators capture higher-quality audio without a separate recorder or complex setup, supporting a simple smartphone-first production workflow. With the Spatial Audio Video Tool app, users can record videovii, review clips, make quick edits and export finished content with spatial audio entirely on their smartphone, streamlining the journey from capture to share.



Developed with sound engineers



To help ensure the ECM-AX10 delivers an authentic and immersive listening experience, Sony worked with Sony PCL, a Sony Group company with extensive expertise in planning and producing content and spatial experiences. Leveraging the knowledge it has developed through post-production, where video and audio are refined into their final form, Sony PCL supported the sound quality tuning of the microphone.



Sony PCL Sound Engineer, Michihiko Iwana commented: “The orchestral sound recorded with the ECM-AX10 captures the music with remarkable depth, with quick response in the low and low-mid ranges, while the high frequencies are expansive and moving. For ambient sound, it also delivers an impressive sense of presence, richly reproducing the three-dimensionality of sound and the spaciousness of a 360-degree sound field. I believe this microphone can vividly capture even the atmosphere of the moment, together with a three-dimensional sense of realism, elevating important videos into works that feel more real and memorable.”



Pricing and availability



The ECM-AX10 will be available from October in selected countries in Asia Pacific. For more information, please check with your official local Sony retailer.



Alternatively, visit for more information about Sony’s ECM-AX10 compact spatial audio microphone for smartphones.



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About Sony Middle East and Africa:



Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.



Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.



About Sony Corporation:



Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:



*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

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