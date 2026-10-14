England, Wales Prepare to Release Hundreds of Prisoners Early
(MENAFN) Approximately 650 inmates are expected to leave prisons across England and Wales ahead of schedule on Tuesday, marking the second stage of a government initiative designed to ease severe overcrowding in the prison system.
Under the policy, qualifying offenders serving sentences of up to two and a half years can be released after completing one-third of their term instead of the usual halfway point, according to reports.
The latest group follows the early release of roughly 700 prisoners on October 1, all of whom were serving sentences of less than 19 months.
The government intends to release approximately 5,000 prisoners through a phased process. The rollout is expected to continue until June next year for individuals serving sentences exceeding 12 years.
The number of people eligible for the scheme has fallen from an initial estimate of 6,000 after authorities excluded rapists and the most serious offenders convicted of child sexual abuse. People sentenced for manslaughter are also barred from the scheme, alongside individuals convicted of various other crimes, including indecent assault linked to child grooming gangs.
The initiative has prompted concerns from victims’ organizations and probation professionals, who have questioned whether public safety can be maintained and whether sufficient resources are available to supervise released offenders.
Alice Russell-Harris, from domestic abuse charity Refuge, warned that the early release of perpetrators could expose survivors to significant danger. She also highlighted repeated breaches of licence restrictions, including electronic monitoring and orders preventing offenders from entering designated areas.
Additional concerns center on delays in installing electronic tags, which authorities use to enforce curfews and monitor compliance with other conditions imposed on prisoners released early.
Under the policy, qualifying offenders serving sentences of up to two and a half years can be released after completing one-third of their term instead of the usual halfway point, according to reports.
The latest group follows the early release of roughly 700 prisoners on October 1, all of whom were serving sentences of less than 19 months.
The government intends to release approximately 5,000 prisoners through a phased process. The rollout is expected to continue until June next year for individuals serving sentences exceeding 12 years.
The number of people eligible for the scheme has fallen from an initial estimate of 6,000 after authorities excluded rapists and the most serious offenders convicted of child sexual abuse. People sentenced for manslaughter are also barred from the scheme, alongside individuals convicted of various other crimes, including indecent assault linked to child grooming gangs.
The initiative has prompted concerns from victims’ organizations and probation professionals, who have questioned whether public safety can be maintained and whether sufficient resources are available to supervise released offenders.
Alice Russell-Harris, from domestic abuse charity Refuge, warned that the early release of perpetrators could expose survivors to significant danger. She also highlighted repeated breaches of licence restrictions, including electronic monitoring and orders preventing offenders from entering designated areas.
Additional concerns center on delays in installing electronic tags, which authorities use to enforce curfews and monitor compliance with other conditions imposed on prisoners released early.
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