Generative AI Reshapes Digital Marketing Through New Citation Economy
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies compete for online visibility, shifting digital marketing away from traditional click-based measures toward what experts describe as a “citation economy.” As AI-generated material floods the internet, brands increasingly need distinctive, original and verifiable information to attract attention and establish credibility.
Visibility on AI-powered services such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews increasingly depends on a strategy known as “generative engine optimization,” or “GEO,” according to research conducted by Princeton University and collaborating institutions.
To examine how generative search platforms process and present information, researchers created a testing dataset called “GEO-bench,” containing more than 10,000 queries.
The findings indicated that online material featuring verifiable statistics, reliable citations and expert commentary could improve its visibility in AI-generated responses by as much as 40%.
As growing numbers of users turn to AI-produced summaries instead of opening individual search results, marketing firms around the world are revising their approaches to remain competitive in the changing digital environment.
Industry specialists expect the shift to favor businesses that invest in original, authoritative content rather than relying primarily on large advertising budgets to secure exposure.
Bunyamin Sarac, co-founder and CEO of Indexa, said brands featured in chatbot responses and AI-generated search summaries are better positioned to benefit as internet traffic moves beyond the traditional click-driven model, according to reports.
Visibility on AI-powered services such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews increasingly depends on a strategy known as “generative engine optimization,” or “GEO,” according to research conducted by Princeton University and collaborating institutions.
To examine how generative search platforms process and present information, researchers created a testing dataset called “GEO-bench,” containing more than 10,000 queries.
The findings indicated that online material featuring verifiable statistics, reliable citations and expert commentary could improve its visibility in AI-generated responses by as much as 40%.
As growing numbers of users turn to AI-produced summaries instead of opening individual search results, marketing firms around the world are revising their approaches to remain competitive in the changing digital environment.
Industry specialists expect the shift to favor businesses that invest in original, authoritative content rather than relying primarily on large advertising budgets to secure exposure.
Bunyamin Sarac, co-founder and CEO of Indexa, said brands featured in chatbot responses and AI-generated search summaries are better positioned to benefit as internet traffic moves beyond the traditional click-driven model, according to reports.
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