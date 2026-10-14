Kremlin Confirms Ongoing US Talks on Possible Ukraine Energy Truce
(MENAFN) Russia remains in communication with the United States over a possible halt to attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, a proposal referenced by US President Donald Trump last week, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the issue had already been addressed during a press briefing on Monday and said he had no further comments to offer.
“Contacts regarding this matter are ongoing,” Peskov said. He added that he saw no direct connection between Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine conflict and a separate agreement announced by Trump on Friday, following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Russia would supply diesel to the United States and international markets.
Peskov characterized the diesel arrangement as a “highly mutually beneficial” element of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
“This serves the interests of the United States, the interests of global energy markets, and the interests of the Russian Federation; that is why it is happening,” he said, suggesting that European countries could seek to obstruct the deal.
The Kremlin spokesman also emphasized that Russia produces goods capable of competing in international markets and intends to maintain its presence in global trade.
Separately, Peskov said he had no knowledge of reports suggesting Washington might suspend intelligence-sharing with Kyiv. He also said the Kremlin was unaware of a proposed peace framework for the Ukraine war reportedly developed by the United States and European countries.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the issue had already been addressed during a press briefing on Monday and said he had no further comments to offer.
“Contacts regarding this matter are ongoing,” Peskov said. He added that he saw no direct connection between Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine conflict and a separate agreement announced by Trump on Friday, following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Russia would supply diesel to the United States and international markets.
Peskov characterized the diesel arrangement as a “highly mutually beneficial” element of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
“This serves the interests of the United States, the interests of global energy markets, and the interests of the Russian Federation; that is why it is happening,” he said, suggesting that European countries could seek to obstruct the deal.
The Kremlin spokesman also emphasized that Russia produces goods capable of competing in international markets and intends to maintain its presence in global trade.
Separately, Peskov said he had no knowledge of reports suggesting Washington might suspend intelligence-sharing with Kyiv. He also said the Kremlin was unaware of a proposed peace framework for the Ukraine war reportedly developed by the United States and European countries.
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