FIFA President Faces Scrutiny Over Undisclosed Additional Compensation
(MENAFN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino received an extra $1.76 million in compensation during 2024 that was not publicly reported by football’s governing body, raising questions about whether the organization followed its own transparency rules, according to reports published Tuesday.
Infantino reportedly received payments from two entities: FIFA, based in Switzerland, whose contribution was detailed in the organization’s annual financial report, and FWC2026 US Inc., the company responsible for organizing the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA’s annual report for 2024 recorded Infantino’s compensation at 4.274 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $5.13 million. However, a document submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service indicated that the World Cup organizing company paid him a further $1.76 million that year.
Miguel Maduro, who previously chaired FIFA’s governance committee, criticized the lack of public disclosure, describing it as “a clear violation of FIFA’s statutes” and urging an independent inquiry into the payments.
“It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency,” Maduro said, according to reports.
A further breakdown of the additional compensation showed that $626,229 was categorized as “other reportable compensation.”
FIFA denied claims that it had violated its governing rules and maintained that it had met all applicable disclosure obligations.
A spokesperson for the organization explained that Infantino’s salary and contractual benefits were set by FIFA’s compensation subcommittee.
Infantino reportedly received payments from two entities: FIFA, based in Switzerland, whose contribution was detailed in the organization’s annual financial report, and FWC2026 US Inc., the company responsible for organizing the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA’s annual report for 2024 recorded Infantino’s compensation at 4.274 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $5.13 million. However, a document submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service indicated that the World Cup organizing company paid him a further $1.76 million that year.
Miguel Maduro, who previously chaired FIFA’s governance committee, criticized the lack of public disclosure, describing it as “a clear violation of FIFA’s statutes” and urging an independent inquiry into the payments.
“It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency,” Maduro said, according to reports.
A further breakdown of the additional compensation showed that $626,229 was categorized as “other reportable compensation.”
FIFA denied claims that it had violated its governing rules and maintained that it had met all applicable disclosure obligations.
A spokesperson for the organization explained that Infantino’s salary and contractual benefits were set by FIFA’s compensation subcommittee.
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