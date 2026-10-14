Pope Leo XIV Receives Lung Cancer Diagnosis After Successful Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a lung nodule, with the Vatican initially confirming that the procedure had gone as planned before later announcing that tests had confirmed the pontiff has lung cancer.
In its first update, the Vatican described the operation as "successfully completed, on time and as planned," adding that the pope had returned to his room following the procedure.
The lung nodule had been identified during routine medical examinations. According to the Vatican, it was clearly localized and in its early stages when doctors operated at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.
The surgical team was headed by Stefano Margaritora, who leads the hospital’s thoracic surgery department.
A subsequent medical assessment confirmed the cancer diagnosis. Doctors stated that "An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations," according to the report.
Lung adenocarcinoma is the most frequently diagnosed form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), representing approximately 40% of lung cancer cases.
The pope spent around three hours in the operating room, although the surgery itself lasted approximately an hour and a half.
"The doctors said it was successful and there were no complications," according to the report.
In its first update, the Vatican described the operation as "successfully completed, on time and as planned," adding that the pope had returned to his room following the procedure.
The lung nodule had been identified during routine medical examinations. According to the Vatican, it was clearly localized and in its early stages when doctors operated at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.
The surgical team was headed by Stefano Margaritora, who leads the hospital’s thoracic surgery department.
A subsequent medical assessment confirmed the cancer diagnosis. Doctors stated that "An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations," according to the report.
Lung adenocarcinoma is the most frequently diagnosed form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), representing approximately 40% of lung cancer cases.
The pope spent around three hours in the operating room, although the surgery itself lasted approximately an hour and a half.
"The doctors said it was successful and there were no complications," according to the report.
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