Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Three Drones Near Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced Tuesday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed three drones operating north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, as regional security concerns continue to grow.
The coalition did not disclose further information about the incident, leaving unclear where the unmanned aircraft had been launched from, who was responsible for sending them or which locations they may have been targeting. No additional details were provided about the circumstances surrounding the interception.
The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East and renewed escalation in the confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement. The latest development adds to security concerns as hostilities continue to threaten regional stability.
The coalition did not disclose further information about the incident, leaving unclear where the unmanned aircraft had been launched from, who was responsible for sending them or which locations they may have been targeting. No additional details were provided about the circumstances surrounding the interception.
The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East and renewed escalation in the confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement. The latest development adds to security concerns as hostilities continue to threaten regional stability.
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