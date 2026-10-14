Kazakhstan Backs 253 Projects To Upgrade Around 12,000 Km Of Power Grids

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has supported 253 projects to modernize and reconstruct 11,683 kilometers of electricity networks under the National Project for the Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sectors.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The progress of the national project was discussed at the POWER TRENDS conference in Astana, organized by the Energy Monitor Public Foundation. The event focused on the national project and the development plan for Kazakhstan's power industry, as well as opportunities for domestic businesses.

Deputy Energy Minister Yerzhan Yertayev took part in a plenary session titled“National Project for the Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sectors: From Applications to Real Projects.”

Under the national project, Kazakhstan plans to modernize 1,600 kilometers of heating networks and 77,000 kilometers of electricity networks. By 2029, the measures are expected to reduce the average wear rate of heating networks from 52% to 42% and that of electricity networks from 74% to 45%, Yertayev said.

Of the 253 electricity network projects supported by the ministry, 139 are at various stages of implementation, procurement procedures are underway for 40, and 74 have received the ministry's approval.

Four projects worth 4.3 billion tenge ($9.6 million) have been completed, involving the reconstruction of 230 kilometers of electricity networks.

In 2025, two projects covering 104.2 kilometers of electricity networks were completed in Turkistan Region and Shymkent. This year, 131 kilometers of networks have been reconstructed in Astana and West Kazakhstan Region. These projects have helped reduce the wear rate of electricity networks from 66% to 62%.

For the heating sector, a portfolio of 128 projects has been formed, providing for the reconstruction of 356 kilometers of heating networks.

Of these, 51 projects are at various stages of implementation, procurement procedures are underway for 12, and 65 have received the ministry's approval. A total of 16 projects covering 31.9 kilometers of heating networks have been completed.

This year, reconstruction work on main heating networks has been carried out in Karaganda, Temirtau, Petropavl, Taldykorgan, and Oral. As a result, the wear rate of heating networks has fallen from 50% to 48%.

The ministry said modernization of heating and electricity networks was continuing and remained under its close supervision. The work is intended to improve the reliability of heat supplies and reduce the risk of emergencies.